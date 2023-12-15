I.S.S.: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Ariana DeBose sci-fi movie

The International Space Station is a place where astronauts from all over Earth get to work together, but what happens to those relationships when things back on Earth turn bad? That is the premise behind I.S.S., a space thriller that is part of the 2024 new movies lineup.

Oscar-winning Ariana DeBose headlines the movie, an original sci-fi story for fans of the genre to enjoy. One would expect that it is aiming to be in the same line as consciously aware sci-fi classics like The Day the Earth Stood Still, Soylent Green and others.

We'll have to see the movie to figure out if that is the case. In the meantime, here is everything that we know about I.S.S.

I.S.S. is going to be one of the first new movies of 2024, premiering in US (and Canada) movie theaters on January 19.

At this time, we don't have any release information for I.S.S. in the UK, but will update this post when that comes in.

I.S.S. cast

As mentioned, Ariana DeBose is the lead of I.S.S. DeBose won her Oscar for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and has since starred in episodes of Westworld and Schmigadoon and the latest Disney animated musical, Wish. She has a busy 2024 coming up because in addition to I.S.S., she also stars in Argylle, My Ex-Friend's Wedding and Kraven the Hunter.

Playing the other astronauts aboard the space station are John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom) and Chris Messina (Air) on the US side, while the Russian astronauts are played by Maria Mashkova (For All Mankind season 4), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) and Costa Ronin (Homeland).

I.S.S. plot

I.S.S. was written by Nick Shafir, marking his first produced screenplay. Here is the official synopsis:

"Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station (I.S.S.) as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling, the US and Russian astronauts aboard each receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary."

I.S.S. trailer

You can watch the trailer for I.S.S. right here, giving you a sense of the tension even in zero gravity:

I.S.S. reviews

I.S.S. actually screened at some film festivals in the fall of 2023, so there are a handful of reviews available for the movie already, and they are pretty solid. The movie's Rotten Tomatoes score as of December 15 is set at 92% "Fresh," with most praising it as the kind of fun B-movie that we don’t get as much of these days.

Gabriela Cowperthwaite movies

Directing I.S.S. is Gabriela Cowperthwaite. After getting her start in the documentary genre, she has been working more in narrative features in recent years. Here is a full list of her directing credits:

City Lax: An Urban Lacrosse Story (2010)

Blackfish (2013)

Megan Leavey (2017)

Our Friend (2019)

The Grab (2022)