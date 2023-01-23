AIR: release date, cast and everything we know about the Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Nike movie

Nike is getting the big screen treatment as the legendary sports apparel company's story is being told with the new 2023 movie AIR, with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon two of the driving forces behind it.

Affleck and Damon have a long history together going all the way back to when they were kids in Boston, but their professional career has been highlighted by their Oscar win for the Good Will Hunting screenplay and appearing together in movies (in addition to Good Will Hunting) like Dogma, the Jay and Silent Bob movies, School Ties and, most recently, The Last Duel. However, this is the first time that Affleck is directing Damon in a movie.

Find out everything you need to know about AIR, including when it is coming out, who else is in the movie and more right here.

AIR is coming sooner than you may think, as it has been given a global theatrical release date of April 5, announced by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Though AIR is produced by Amazon Studios, it is going to have an exclusive run in movie theaters before it makes its way to Prime Video. At this time we don't have an official date for the movie's streaming debut.

AIR plot

AIR will focus on one of the most important events in Nike's history, which would help them become the globally recognized brand they are today: their pursuit of Michael Jordan as a spokesperson.

While an official plot synopsis is not available just yet, the movie will detail former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Nike co-founder Phil Knight's long-shot plan to sign Michael Jordan to a shoe contract as his career was on the rise in the mid-'80s.

Alex Convery wrote the script for AIR.

AIR cast

Damon is going to take the lead role of Vaccaro in AIR, while Affleck's turn as Knight is described to be more of a supporting performance. Damon and Affleck have been two of the biggest stars in Hollywood over the last 25 years or so. Some of Damon's most memorable roles came in The Martian, The Departed and Saving Private Ryan, while Affleck is best known for his turns in The Tender Bar, The Way Back, as Batman in The Justice League and Gone Girl.

Here are some behind-the-scenes looks at AIR, including both Damon and Affleck in costume:

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on set of AIR (Image credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ben Affleck on the set of AIR (Image credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Joining Affleck and Damon in AIR are Jason Bateman (Ozark, Arrested Development), Chris Messina (Gaslit, The Mindy Project), Viola Davis (The Woman King, Fences), Matthew Maher (Outer Range, Our Flag Means Death), Marlon Wayans (The Curse of Bridge Hollow, White Chicks), Chris Tucker (Rush Hour, Silver Lining's Playbook), Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings, Cursed) and Julis Tennon (The Woman King, Get on Up).

AIR trailer

There is no trailer for AIR at this time. We'll add it to this post as soon as it becomes available.

Ben Affleck directed movies

While Affleck got his break as an actor, he has also become quite the acclaimed director. Here are the movies that he has directed in addition to AIR: