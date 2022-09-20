The Curse of Bridge Hollow: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is heading to Netflix just in time for the Halloween season, and it's a spooky movie that the family can enjoy!

Directed by Kick-Ass 2's Jeff Wadlow, the new comedy follows a father and daughter duo as they fight to save their town from an evil curse that brings Halloween decorations to life - with disastrous results.

In the movie, Marlon Wayans is a science teacher who doesn’t believe in the supernatural, but all that is about to change after he and his family move from Brooklyn to Bridge Hollow and a curse is accidentally unleashed.

So if you're looking for something scary but not too scary this Halloween, The Curse of Bridge Hollow could be the perfect entertainment alongside your trick-or-treat candy.

Here's what you need to know about the Netflix movie...

The movie is released on Netflix on Friday, October 14. So just in time for any Halloween celebrations you might've planned, or a cozy autumn night in!

What is the age rating for The Curse of Bridge Hollow?

The film has been given a TV-14 rating, meaning it's suitable for most audiences however some material might not be appropriate for children under 14 years of age due to the fact there are some horror themes going on.

What is The Curse of Bridge Hollow about?

The official plot for the new movie is: "A father and his teenage daughter Sydney are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc."

In the movie, Sydney learns that their house has a haunted history, and she finds an old lantern that accidentally unleashes the curse that soon sweeps across the whole town of Bridge Hollow. Oops...

So we should expect lots of laughs and misadventure as two Brooklyn natives try to save this small town from a curse on the most terrifying night of the year: Halloween. They definitely didn't sign up to protect the locals, but they have no choice!

There's nothing scarier than Halloween decorations that are actually alive! (Image credit: Netflix)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow cast

Comedian Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things favorite Priah Ferguson lead the cast of The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and they're joined by some other great names for this holiday movie.

Pop star Kelly Rowland, Good Girls actress Lauren Lapkus and Scary Movie's Dave Sheridan are all in the cast too, so it'll be interesting to see what happens when all of these team up into one ensemble cast.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly Rowland shared news of the project and told fans: "We had so much fun filming The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Check out the trailer and tune in when it lands on @netflix October 14!"

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a trailer for the new seasonal comedy and it looks like it's going to be a wild ride. In it, we see the central family moving to Bridge Hollow for a fresh start, and it's already very different to what they're used to even before the curse sets in!

You can take a look at the trailer below to find out what you should expect from The Curse of Bridge Hollow.