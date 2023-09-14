For All Mankind season 4: release date, cast, photos, teaser and everything we know
For All Mankind season 4 will take place several years after season 3.
The fictional past is catching up with the future in For All Mankind season 4 on Apple TV Plus, which takes place in 2003, eight years after the events of For All Mankind season 3.
This season, work continues at the international base on Mars while the focus turns on asteroids and the valuable resources they might be able to provide both Earth and Mars.
Here's everything we know about For All Mankind season 4.
For All Mankind season 4 release date
The 10-episode fourth season of For All Mankind premieres globally on Friday, November 10, on Apple TV Plus. One new episode releases weekly every Friday through January 12, 2024.
For All Mankind season 4 synopsis
Here's the official synopsis of For All Mankind season 4 from Apple TV Plus:
"Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season 3, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards."
For All Mankind season 4 cast
Several members of the ensemble cast are returning to For All Mankind season 4, along with a few new faces joining the cast.
Returning members of the cast include Joel Kinnaman (The Killing), Wrenn Schmidt (Nope), Krys Marshall (Supergirl), Edi Gathegi (Start Up), Cynthy Wu (Beef) and Coral Peña (The Post).
New series regulars include Toby Kebbell (Servant), Tyner Rushing (Under the Banner of Heaven), Daniel Stern (City Slickers) and Svetlana Efremova (White Oleander).
For All Mankind season 4 trailer
There's no trailer for season 4 just yet, but Apple TV Plus released a teaser that offers a hint of what's to come. Take a look:
How to watch For All Mankind season 4
For All Mankind is an Apple TV Plus original series so the only way you can watch it is with an Apple TV Plus subscription.
You can find several subscription options below.
