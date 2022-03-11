How to watch March Madness 2022: schedule and everything you need to know

Gonzaga's Drew Timme (No. 2) and UCLA's Tyger Campbell (No. 10) in 2021 Final Four.

The calendar has flipped to March, which means that it’s time for March Madness. The annual NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments are among the most exciting sporting events each and every year.

The action is already underway with Championship week, as teams look to punch their tickets to the big dance in their conference tournaments. It’s all building to Selection Sunday on March 13 where the official March Madness brackets will be revealed. Then it’s time for the main event, with three weeks of NCAA tournament action to crown the men’s and women’s national champions.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch March Madness 2022 so you don't miss a moment (one shining moment).

When is Selection Sunday?

Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The full 68-team bracket for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be announced starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on CBS. The NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket will then be announced at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN.

When does March Madness start?

Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Following the brackets being filled on Selection Sunday, March Madness gets underway just a couple of days later. Things kick off with the First Four play-in games, which will take place on Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16, for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament; the NCAA women’s basketball tournament First Four games will take place on March 16 and Thursday, March 17. The full schedule of both the men’s and women’s tournaments is available below.

How to watch NCAA March Madness 2022 on TV

March Madness will be one of the biggest events on TV over the last half of March and the first week of April. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it, starting with Selection Sunday.

Watch Selection Sunday on TV

The NCAA men’s basketball Selection Sunday event will air live on CBS. Anyone that has a subscription to a traditional pay-TV cable/satellite provider will be able to access CBS.

The NCAA women’s basketball Selection Sunday event will air on cable sports network ESPN. Most pay-TV subscribers will have access to ESPN (but do check).

Watch the NCAA March Madness tournament on TV

When it gets time for game action, the men’s tournament is split across a number of channels:

18 games will air on CBS

12 games are on TNT

16 games will be on TruTV

21 games are on TBS. TBS is also the exclusive home to all Final Four games and the National Championship.

Women’s tournament games will all air on ESPN and its networks.

How to watch NCAA March Madness 2022 online

There are plenty of online and streaming options for watching the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as well.

From selection Sunday to the actual games, all men’s and women’s tournament action will be available through live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. If you are a subscriber to these services you can also watch the games directly online via NCAA March Madness Live for the men’s tournament (you can watch up to three hours for free even if you’re not) and the Watch ESPN mobile app and feature on ESPN.com for the women’s tournament.

March Madness on Paramount Plus is also an option. Paramount Plus Premium subscribers have access to live streams of all 18 March Madness games that air on CBS.

March Madness on Sling TV

Sling TV is a good live TV streaming service option for March Madness. Although it won't be showing all the games in the men’s tournament (Sling's got 49 out of 67), at $35 per month it's the cheapest option.



Sling also has its premium Sling TV Blue subscription (Sling TV with Paramount Plus Premium) which does include TBS, TNT and TruTV. That option still comes out to be the cheapest option for live TV streaming — at $44.99 per month, it's still $20 cheaper than YouTube TV or fuboTV.

Sling TV also has you covered for the women’s tournament, as the Sling TV Orange package has both ESPN and ESPN 2 in its lineup.

March Madness on FuboTV

FuboTV subscribers get access to CBS, but they will need to find another way to watch any of the men’s tournament games airing on TBS, TNT or TruTV, as those channels are not part of the fuboTV package.

However, FuboTV has fans covered for the entire women’s tournament, as ESPN is included in its service.

March Madness 2022 bracket

We will share the men’s and women’s March Madness 2022 brackets right here when they are available.

March Madness 2022 Schedule

NCAA men’s basketball tournament schedule

Selection Sunday — March 13 (CBS)

— March 13 (CBS) First Four — March 15-16 (TruTV)

— March 15-16 (TruTV) First Round — March 17-18 (CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV)

— March 17-18 (CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV) Second Round — March 19-20 (CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV)

— March 19-20 (CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV) Sweet 16 — March 24-25 (CBS, TBS)

— March 24-25 (CBS, TBS) Elite Eight — March 26-27 (CBS, TBS)

— March 26-27 (CBS, TBS) Final Four — April 2 (TBS)

— April 2 (TBS) National Championship Game — April 4 (TBS)

NCAA women’s basketball tournament schedule

Diamond Miller (No. 1) of Maryland controls the ball ahead of Kendall Bresee (No. 3) of Mt. St. Mary's in 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament. (Image credit: Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)