Yellowstone season 3 episode 10: an explosive finale

There's a lot to get into with Yellowstone season 3 episode 10, "The World Is Purple." But before all the shocking moments, things open up in the bunkhouse, where the dynamics are changing.

While Mia (Eden Brolin) questions Jimmy's (Jefferson White) Yellowstone branding, Laramie (Hassie Harrison) lays in bed with Walker (Ryan Bingham), making Lloyd (Forrie J Smith) jealous. When Laramie and Mia notice Ryan (Ian Bohen), Teeter (Jennifer Landon) and Colby (Denim Richards) also now wearing the brand, the pair leave, startled.

Here's what else happens in Yellowstone season 3 episode 10.

Garrett helps Jamie

Garrett Randall (Will Patton) tells Jamie the story of the night he killed Jamie's mother. He says he found Jamie sucking on a crack pipe like it was a nipple, while his mother had sex with someone else. Garrett took her life and gave up his for Jamie. Considering Jamie's now the attorney general of Montana, Garrett says it's the best decision he ever made.

The conversation then turns to John. Garrett says John has only ever loved his ranch, not Jamie. Jamie boasts he was raised to run Yellowstone and he built it to what it is now. He just can’t afford to buy it.

Garrett explains the Yellowstone is an empire and the only way to take down an empire is to kill the king. Jamie says he isn't a killer. But Garrett looks at his son and can see he has already killed. "You're a Randall. Killing is our only gift."

Rips gets Beth's ring

Rip (Cole Hauser) returns home after dealing with Wade when Beth (Kelly Reilly) jokingly asks who he killed. Rip tells her never to ask that question again, which makes Beth both curious and annoyed he's keeping secrets from her. She asks how many people he's killed to which Rip says he honestly can't remember. Beth says he can keep that secret, as she has her own killing to do.

Later, Rip convinces a gravedigger to open his mother's coffin. Rip kneels next to her and says he's getting married. He doesn't just want to get her a ring from a store. He takes her wedding ring from her hand and says he loves her.

Yellowstone's fate

Willa (Karen Pittman), Roarke (Josh Holloway) Beth, John (Kevin Costner) Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Angela (Q’orianka Kilcher) meet with Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz) and Jamie to decide the fate of Yellowstone valley.

As Roarke explains Market Equities' airport plan, Willa sees an article that she's being accused of workplace harassment by an anonymous person. Beth acts innocent but silently taunts her. Willa departs to deal with this, telling the room Roarke can make the presentation. John looks at Roarke inquisitively, having just been told by Rip that Wade's last words were naming Roarke as his backer.

After Roarke finishes his presentation, Beth tries to claim power of attorney over Yellowstone's sale, but Jamie points out that since Beth filed this claim in Utah rather than Montana, he is actually the legal authority. Jamie approves the sale of the land. While John tries to protest, Jamie points out it was actually Governor Perry's choice.

However, Angela says they'll be filing a class-action suit with the help of attorneys from various prominent clubs and coalitions to stop the building of the airport based on an environmental impact report on how the airport will damage the water supply to the country's oldest national park. Having previously kept hunting wolves in the park in court for a decade, she says they'll have no issue doing the same to an airport. Rainwater invites John to join their lawsuit for free.

As John leaves, he warns Roarke, though he doesn't seem worried about the lawsuit. John also lambasts Jamie for not saying a word. When it's just Perry and Jamie left, she says that must have been hard for him. Jamie insists he's fine; everything he does now is for him, not the Duttons.

After the meeting, Angela reminds Rainwater John is their enemy. She insists Rainwater needs to start acting like a criminal in order to protect Yellowstone and preserve their way of life. Rainwater says he's not a criminal, but Angela points out he wouldn't be breaking native laws and says Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) should go start a war for them so they can all go home.

Governor Kayce?

Kayce tells Monica (Kelsey Asbille) he's surprised how much he likes being livestock commissioner, as he enjoys fighting for the people. She's happy for him, but says they moved to the lodge to see Kayce, instead he's working all the time.

At the office, Kayce meets the chairmen of the Stock Growers Association. They tell him Governor Perry's term ends in two years and they want Kayce to replace her. Kayce laughs, telling them he's not a politician. For them he's exactly what the state needs. They remind Kayce it's ranchers and farmers who win elections, and they back Kayce. Kayce is intrigued.

Jimmy returns to rodeo … briefly

After Mia, who is still upset over his Yellowstone brand, overhears Jimmy saying he's not going to ride anymore, she says she fell in love with him because he was so happy and brave. That's not the person he is now. Jimmy admits he's scared he'll end up in a wheelchair.

Mia gives Jimmy an ultimatum. If he wants to belong to something, it should be her. They can travel the country together doing rodeos. If he can't cowboy up and rodeo again, they're done. Jimmy says yes and they kiss.

Later, Jimmy gets on a horse at Yellowstone. But he's quickly bucked off. He lands on the ground, we hear a snap and Jimmy lays there unconscious.

The Duttons are attacked

As Willa deals with being accused of harassment, she tells Roarke he needs to play dirty against the Duttons. Roarke insists he's already been doing that, but he'll do anything she wants.

Then all hell breaks loose.

While Beth clears her office at Schwartz & Meyer, her assistant finds a box addressed to Beth. Beth tells her to stop opening it. Suddenly a huge bomb explodes.

Kayce tells Monica over the phone he might run for governor. Their argument is interrupted by gunshots from the lobby. Armed men break down his door and start firing. Kayce flips his table for protection. Monica screams Kayce's name, as we hear bullets fly over the phone.

John helps a woman and her child change a tire on the side of the road. A van pulls over. John thinks they're asking for directions. Once they confirm he's John Dutton, they shoot him and the woman, before driving away.

Rip calls Jamie, saying he can't get hold of Beth, Kayce or John. Jamie tells Rip he shouldn't call him anymore.

John lays against the car, wounded but alive. He puts his hand into his jacket and pulls out his phone, which has a bullet in it. John says to himself, "Doesn't that f****** figure."

Did Roarke arrange the attack? Did Jamie know about it? Are John, Beth and Kayce going to make it?

