Teen Wolf: The Movie — release date, cast and everything we know

It's official, the pack is back! After saying goodbye to Teen Wolf in 2017, fans can look forward to their favorite Werewolves, Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds and Kitsunes returning to their screen for a new adventure in Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Here is everything that you need to know about Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to premiere Thursday, January 26, exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Teen Wolf: The Movie plot

Here is the official plot of the movie:

"When a terrifying new evil emerges, Scott McCall and the rest of his pack return to Beacon Hills. Scott rounds up the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and other shapeshifters of the night. With the help of his new allies, trusted friends and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance."

Teen Wolf: The Movie cast

Tyler Posey returns to his most well known role as Scott McCall, which he played for six seasons. Posey is also recognized for Truth or Dare, Jane the Virgin, Yoga Hosers, Scary Movie V, Legendary, Maid in Manhattan and Doc.

Also reprising their roles from the TV series for Teen Wolf: The Movie are Crystal Reed (Gotham) as Allison Argent; Holland Roden (Mayans M.C.) as Lydia Martin; Shelley Hennig (The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window) as Malia Tate; JR Bourne (Mayans M.C.) as Chris Argent; Colton Haynes (Arrow) as Jackson Whittemore; Melissa Ponzio (Chicago Fire) as Melissa McCall; Ian Bohen's (Yellowstone) as Peter Hale; Dylan Sprayberry (Man of Steel) as Liam Dunbar; Seth Gillam (The Walking Dead) as Dr. Alan Deaton; Khylin Rhambo (Ender's Game) as Mason Hewitt; Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois) as Derek Hale; Orny Adams (Funny People) as Coach Bobby Finstock; Linden Ashby (Mortal Kombat) as Sheriff Noah Stilinski; Ryan Kelley (Badland) as Deputy Jordan Parrish; and Nobi Nakanishi (Hit-Monkey) as Deputy Ishida.

One long-cast Teen Wolf cast member not expected to appear in the movie is Dylan O'Brien.

As for new blood in the Teen Wolf universe, Vince Mattis (Halloween) is playing Eli Hale and Amy Workman (American Housewife) as Hikari Zhang.

Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer

The official trailer for the film is available and shows all of our Teen Wolf favorites returning to their hometown in order to face a familiar villain, who has brought back a very beloved character.

Teen Wolf: The Movie director

Russell Mulcahy serves as the movie's director. He previously directed 40 episodes of Teen Wolf. Most recently, he directed two episodes of 13 Reasons Why.

How to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie

Going to be available as a Paramount Plus exclusive movie, you need to have a Paramount Plus subscription to watch. US consumers have the choice between an ad-free and an ad-supported version of Paramount Plus, as well as the option to bundle Showtime shows as part of the lineup. For international subscribers, including the UK, things are simpler with just one option.

You can sign up for a free trial to test Paramount Plus out first if you'd like.