Teen Wolf: The Movie ending explained — what is Allison's fate?

Teen Wolf first premiered on MTV back in 2011 and ran for a total of six seasons, ending in 2017. Now, the pack is back for a brand new movie, simply titled Teen Wolf: The Movie, and it is epic.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is no longer a teenager, but he is still an Alpha and when a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, leading to a terrifying evil emerging, he's going to need his pack. With the wolves howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds and Kitsunes, it's time to gather both new allies and reunite old friends to fight back against what could be their most powerful and deadliest enemy yet.

Along with Posey, the returning cast also includes Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo, and Dylan Sprayberry. Meanwhile, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi and Amy Workman all join, introducing us to new characters.

SPOILER ALERT, we are about to break down key details of the Teen Wolf: The Movie ending. If you haven't seen Teen Wolf: The Movie yet, go watch and then come back, but if you have seen the film, let's dive in.

What happens to Scott and Allison in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed in Teen Wolf: The Movie (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/MTV Entertainment)

When fans found out that Reed was reprising her role as Allison Argent after the character died in season 3, they were thrilled. However, the trailer made it clear she didn't remember who Scott was and it had us wondering if this was really our Allison from the series. Thankfully, it is and she not only gets her memories back, she manages to stay alive. That's right, Allison is here to stay and getting her happy ending with Scott McCall after all of these years.

At the beginning of the movie, Scott is feeling wistful while thinking about his future. While we don't know the details, he and Malia have broken up from when we last saw him. In a full circle moment for both fans of the series and the movie’s story, Allison is feeling wistful for the time she lost, dying so young. However, this time, Scott no longer feels that way, because now he has a future and can now stop looking in the past.

It was a long journey for Scallison, but they are officially endgame. Who knows what the future holds for these two?

Who dies in the Teen Wolf: The Movie’s final battle?

A fight scene in Teen Wolf: The Movie (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/MTV Entertainment)

In order to defeat the Nogitsune, Derek must hold him while Parrish burns him. He sacrifices himself, sparing Scott's life after asking him to take care of Eli, who will be part of his pack. It is a heartbreaking scene to watch, especially the moment that Derek's son realizes what his father is doing and that he is losing his only family.

After that, we see everyone has gathered for Derek's funeral. Scott is giving the eulogy, referencing the moment the other werewolf told him that they were brothers. The Alpha then repeats the sentiment to Eli before highlighting what Derek taught him: "you don't just get the family that you were born with, you get the family that you find."

Eli then shares a moment with the sheriff, who gives him the keys to Stiles' iconic Jeep. The older man shares the story of how Derek managed to fix the Jeep, even when everyone else thought it was beyond repair. No matter what, that Jeep never stopped running and refused to stay down, and that thought leads us into a tribute montage for the beloved character. He truly proved his strength over and over again, doing anything for those he loved.

Watch Teen Wolf: The Movie on Paramount Plus.