Tyler Posey on Teen Wolf: The Movie — 'The Pack must defeat their craziest villain yet!'

It’s been five years since the sixth and final series of Teen Wolf ended on an epic battle between the supernatural and human residents of the fictional Beacon Hills, California. And as Alpha werewolf Scott McCall and his band of buddies walked off into the night, fans wondered if they’d ever return — now “The Pack” is back to take on their deadliest enemy to date in the spin-off Teen Wolf: The Movie.

As a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, a terrifying new evil has emerged. The wolves are howling again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. Only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey, reprising the role) — no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha werewolf — can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be their most powerful enemy…

"I was happy to bring Scott back because I’d missed him," admits Tyler, whose character made it his mission to defend his hometown from supernatural threats after he was turned into a werewolf.

"Scott has stepped away from being the hero but there’s lots of sinister stuff happening in Beacon Hills again, so he brings 'the family' back together to defeat their craziest villain yet!"

Return of The Pack: Our superheroes are back to protect against evil. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Many of the best-loved characters from the TV series return for this feature-length outing including Beta werewolf Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), banshee Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), werecoyote Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig) and werewolf Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes).

And there’s a treat in store, as fan favorite, hunter Allison Argent, killed in combat by an Oni demon in season three, makes a surprise return…

"I was happy with the idea that I could again experience this character that I’ve kept in my heart," admits Crystal Reed, who plays Allison. "All I can tell you is that Allison might be alive, she might be dead — but I hope fans will love it!"

Back from the dead? It's fan-favourite Allison Argent. (Image credit: Matt MIller/MTV Entertainment)

Teen Wolf: The Movie — based on the 1985 hit film starring Michael J. Fox — boasts all of the action, CGI and prosthetics of the TV series. But how does it compare?

"We wanted our TV show to pay homage to the original movie, while also modernizing it with drama, intensity and characters going through turmoil and we've expanded on that tone in this movie, which is darker and more cinematic," says Posey. "The prosthetics allow you to be immersed in the character where there’s almost no human left. I’ve got used to going home with dried fake blood in my armpit!"

Teen Wolf: The Movie is available in the UK on Paramount Plus from Friday, January 27.

In the US Teen Wolf: The Movie will premiere Thursday, January 26, exclusively on Paramount Plus.