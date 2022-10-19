Blockbuster: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

For people of a certain age, going to a Blockbuster to rent a movie was a weekly occurrence. Movie fans would wander through the aisles of the store picking something to watch over the next few days. Then streaming services changed the movie-watching landscape. Rather than having to travel to their nearest Blockbuster to find something to watch, they could now do so on their TVs from the comfort of their sofas.

Which is why it’s pretty ironic that Netflix is the home for Blockbuster, a workplace comedy set in the last Blockbuster video store. The streaming giant hopes that Blockbuster is received as a hilarious and heartfelt addition to the sitcom genre that brings back warm memories for the nearly extinct brand.

That’s why you should take a look below at everything that we know about Blockbuster.

All 10 episodes of Blockbuster releases on Netflix at midnight on Thursday, November 3.

Blockbuster trailer

Want to know what’s going to happen in Blockbuster? Of course you do. So why not take a look at the official trailer for the comedy.

Blockbuster cast

Blockbuster has a pretty stellar comedic cast at its disposal. Randall Park, who has appeared in the likes of Fresh Off The Boat, The Office, The Interview, Veep and Always Be My Maybe, plays Timmy Yoon. He’s joined by Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero as Eliza Walker, who appears to be Park’s co-lead in the show.

The main cast of Blockbuster is rounded out by Tyler Alvarez’s Carlos Herrera, Madeleine Arthur’s Hannah Hadman, Olga Merediz’s Connie Serrano and J.B. Smoove as Percy Scott, with Kamaia Fairburn as his daughter Kayla.

Smoove is very familiar to comedy fans thanks to his supporting role in Curb Your Enthusiasm over the past six seasons. Alvarez has appeared in Never Have I Ever; Arthur in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy; Merediz, meanwhile, was nominated for a Tony after appearing in the Broadway musical In The Heights, then reprising her role in the movie adaptation.

Blockbuster plot

Blockbuster is set in the last remaining Blockbuster video store open in America. This is run by Yoon, who is an old-school dreamer and a huge lover of movies. After learning that he is managing the last Blockbuster Video, Yoon and his employees have to try and prove to the community that the store is still relevant. Otherwise Scott, the landlord to the Blockbuster store and Yoon’s best friend, will have to boot them out.

Yoon is joined in his efforts by Walker, his former crush who has just started working at Blockbuster after splitting from her husband. Meanwhile, Herrera is a young employee who dreams of following Quentin Tarantino’s path from video store clerk to mainstream director. He is aided in this quest by Hadman and Kalya, who also work at the store.

Those behind Blockbuster, which was created by Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Vanessa Ramos, have promised that it explores what and who it takes to run a successful small business and why human connection is still so important.

How to watch Blockbuster

Blockbuster is streaming exclusively on Netflix. All you have to do is log onto the streaming service, using a paid subscription. Then, starting November 3, you can watch all 10 episodes whenever you want.