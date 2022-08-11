Meet the cast of Never Have I Ever season 3: who's who guide

Who's in the cast of Never Have I Ever?

With Never Have I Ever season 3 hitting Netflix, the heartwarming and fun coming-of-age comedy follows the dramatic highs and lows of first-generation Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

Created by The Office's Mindy Kaling, season 3 continues to focus on the complicated life of the high-flying student as she deals with the ups and downs of both high school and home life, while also navigating new romances and friendships.

The series touches upon Mindy's own experiences as a teenager and in an interview with NPR (opens in new tab), she revealed that she was hesitant to relive her teen years at first.

She said: "Like a lot of comedy writers, I think of my adolescence and childhood as incredibly embarrassing. I thought it would honestly be too painful and embarrassing to relive those experiences."

But, her opinion soon changed when the writer's room was filled with young Indian women, who shared stories similar to her own.

"It ended up being very cathartic, actually. It made me feel that all the stuff I was going through as a teenager, I was not alone," she continued.

Let's take a look at the main players to look our for in Never Have I Ever...

Who's who in the Never Have I Ever cast season 3

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays the titular role of the much-loved awkward teen Devi Vishwakumar who often finds herself in complicated situations due to the questionable decisions she makes.

The witty, loyal and high-achieving high school student can be quite competitive at times which occasionally lands her in difficulty, especially when it comes to love (or love triangles should we say!).

She is also recovering from the emotional trauma of losing her father, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy), who died of a heart attack. The devastating loss left Devi grief-stricken and she often relives the memories they shared.

Maitreyi has also starred in the hit animated film Turning Red and the drama series Reprisal.

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

(Image credit: Netflix)

Darren Barnet plays Devi's now-boyfriend Paxton Hall-Yoshida, a popular student who has every girl swooning over his good looks.

Initially, Paxton avoided his feelings towards Devi and acted like he didn't care in order to maintain his reputation, but the pair ended up officially dating in season 2, much to the surprise of jealous students.

Darren has appeared in the Netflix romcom Love Hard, American Pie Presents: Girls' Rule, Family Reunion and more.

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Jaren Lewison portrays Devi's nemesis-turned-lover Ben Gross.

The intelligent pair were constantly at loggerheads and in competition to beat each other by achieving the highest grades. However, their hate turned into affection and the unlikely couple started dating.

It didn't go well when Devi decided to date him and Paxton at the same time though! Now, Ben still has feelings for Devi and is jealous of her relationship with Paxton. But will Devi choose him in season 3?

Jaren has featured in Away and Back, Tag and 90 Feet from Home.

Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

It looks Never Have I Ever season 3 could see a love square forming with Anirudh Pisharody playing handsome new student Nirdesh, Des for short.

Des is the son of one of Devi's mother's friends who attends an elite private school and his entrance soon has people's jaws on the floor.

His surprise appearance in season 3 could complicate things for Devi, Paxton and Ben.

This isn't Anirudh's first acting rodeo, as he has featured in Cerebrum, Rogue Warfare, Big Sky, The Goldbergs and more.

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Poorna Jagannathan plays Devi's mother, Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, a successful and hardworking dermatologist, who is also the widow of Devi's father, Mohan.

Her deep love for her daughter can sometimes lead her to be an overbearing and strict mother at times, but she always has Devi's best interests at heart. She also has Devi's quick wit and humor. Like mother like daughter!

Poorna is well known for her role of Safar Khan in the HBO miniseries The Night Of and has also starred in Delhi Belly, Share, The Dead Center and The Act.

Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Richa Moorjani is Kamala Nandiwadal, Devi's cousin from India.

Kamala is kind and ambitious and is getting a PhD from CalTech as a biologist. In previous seasons, she has battled with following her family's wishes or choosing her own path in life, especially when it came to going through with an arranged marriage.

Richa's previous projects include 9-1-1, The Mindy Project and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Ramona Young plays the role of Eleanor Wong, one of Devi's best friends.

She is, arguably, one of the most dramatic amongst Devi's friend group due to her love of acting and theater. Overall, she is very caring and empathetic towards her friends.

Ramona has had recurring roles in Man Seeking Woman, The Real O'Neals, Santa Clarita Diet, as well as Z Nation and Legends of Tomorrow.

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Lee Rodriguez is Fabiola Torres, who is another one of Devi's best friends.

Fabiola is a nervous and intelligent student with a passion for robotics and science. In series 2 she grappled with her feeling towards her classmate Eve and was anxious to come out to her parents as gay.

She is patient with her best friends, Eleanor and Devi and tries to keep Devi grounded in the decisions she makes.

Lee has been in Class of Lies and the American sitcom series Grown-ish.

Megan Suri as Aneesa Qureshi

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Megan Suri plays Aneesa Qureshi, another one of Devi's friends and Ben's girlfriend.

Aneesa was transferred to Sherman Oaks High after being bullied at her previous school. When Aneesa first arrived, Devi felt threatened by her and was jealous, which resulted in Devi spreading a hurtful rumor about her.

Aneesa's confidence allowed her to confront the bullying she faced and her outgoing personality made everyone adore her, including Ben, with the pair currently dating.

Despite their rocky start, Devi and Aneesa are now good friends, but Ben still has feelings for Devi, which could pose a threat to the pair's friendship in season 3.

The young actress has appeared in The MisEducation of Bindu, Valentine's Day, How to Get Away with Murder and Guidance.

Never Have I Ever season 3 is available to stream on Netflix from August, 12.