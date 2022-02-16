'The Dropout' — release date, cast, trailer, plot, and all about the drama on real-life fraudster Elizabeth Holmes

The Dropout tells a shocking story of mega-scamming and sees Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried play Elizabeth Holmes, the world’s youngest self-made billionaire who was recently convicted of criminal fraud.

This eight-part drama follows the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of her blood test company Theranos while Stephen Fry, Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, and Alan Ruck also star. The drama is created by the team behind the recent hit factual drama Dopesick.

With shows about real-life scammers such as The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna becoming huge hits on Netflix, The Dropout is now eagerly awaited. So here's all you need to know about The Dropout coming to Disney Plus and Hulu in March...

The Dropout is released on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on Thursday, Mar. 3 2022, when the first three episodes will launch, followed by a weekly release of the final five episodes.

In the UK The Dropout will be part of the Star platform on Disney+.

Is there a trailer for 'The Dropout'?

Yes a trailer for The Dropout has arrived from Hulu, so take a look below at Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes...

'The Dropout' poster. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

'The Dropout' plot

The Dropout shows how Elizabeth dropped out of college and set up Theranos, a company that claimed to revolutionise healthcare by providing a way to carry out blood testing on tiny amounts of blood. It tells how Theranos’ value soared to $9 billion before scientists proved Elizabeth’s claims to be fraudulent.

'The Dropout' cast — Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

The Dropout cast is led by Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, the brilliant but decidedly dodgy medical entrepreneur who is eventually imprisoned for fraud.

Amanda of course is most famous for playing Sophie Sheridan, aka Meryl Streep's screen daughter, in the hit musical movie Mamma Mia! and it's sequel Mamma Mia: Her We Go Again! She also sang and starred as Cosette in the 2021 film adaptation of Les Miserables.

She started her career as a model then in the US soap As The World Turns at 15 before taking roles in Veronica Mars and Big Love. Her other movies have included Solstice, Dear John, Gone, and Red Riding Hood.

Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. (Image credit: DIsney Plus)

'The Dropout' cast — who else is starring

In The Dropout also look out for Stephen Fry of It's a Sin fame, who plays Theranos’ chief scientist Ian Gibbons, plus British star Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, former president and chief operating officer of Theranos. Hollywood actor William H. Macy is Richard Fuisz and Succession star Alan Ruck, Fatal Attraction star Anne Archer plays Charlotte Schultz and Grace and Frankie star Sam Waterson is George Schultz.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Michaela Watkins are also among the cast.

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, with Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried). (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Stephen Fry and Omari Douglas in 'It's A Sin'. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The real Story of Elizabeth Holmes

The Dropout tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos. She claimed to have developed a new type of blood test that could provide rapid results for a wide variety of health conditions. It was a brave new world of healthcare technology that would revolutionize healthcare. It involved a machine called Edison, which it was said acted as a mini lab in which to run tests.

Many wealthy investors bought into the idea which led to Theranos being valued at $10 billion. Holmes was named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people and Glamour's Woman of the Year, among other honors. Shockingly, however, the technology behind it didn't exist.

Everything began to go wrong for Holmes when an article was published by the Wall Street Journal a decade later told how the company had struggled to turn its groundbreaking concept into reality. A chain of events was set off which ended with Theranos being dissolved in 2018 and Holmes' net worth evaporating from an estimated $4.5 billion to zero.

A fraud case ended in January 2022 when Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors, and not guilty of defrauding patients. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison, plus potentially millions in restitution and fines; sentencing is scheduled for September 2022.

'The Dropout' — what else we know

The series is executive produced by showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson, and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter directs multiple episodes and serves as an executive producer along with his Semi-Formal Productions producing partner Jordana Mollick.