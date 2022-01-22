‘The Tinder Swindler’: all about the documentary on dating app conman Simon Leviev who made a fortune swindling women

The Tinder Swindler arriving on Netflix this February tells the story of fake diamond mogul Simon Leviev, who conned swindled millions from victims he met on the dating site It's more like a slick Hollywood film, however, featuring exotic locations, a millionaire conman and a frantic race across the globe to arrest him.

The film, by the makers of previous hit Netflix documentary series Don't F**K With Cats and The Imposter, tells the real-life story of so-called ‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev, who defrauded scores of women he met on the dating app out of millions of dollars to fund his luxury lifestyle. Those wronged women then helped bring about his downfall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the extraordinary feature-length documentary The Tinder Swindler on Netflix…

The Tinder Swindler is a one-off documentary that launches globally on Netflix on Wednesday February 2 2022, so there’s not long to wait.

What happens in ‘The Tinder Swindler’

Slick documentary The Tinder Swindler features three of Leviev’s victims, Cecilie Fjellhoy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjoholm, who were all taken in by Leviev and conned out of thousands.

Cecilie, now 34, was swept off her feet when she met Leviev on Tinder while living in London. He claimed he was CEO of a diamond company and lived a lifestyle of fancy restaurants, fast cars and luxury holidays. The two fell in love and, within weeks, Leviev asked Cecilie to move in with him. But everything changed when Leviev rang Cecilie from Amsterdam claiming he was being threatened over a diamond deal worth millions. He said he couldn’t use his credit cards in case his enemies tracked him down and killed him. Fearing for her boyfriend’s life Cecilie agreed to temporarily lend him hers.

Within weeks, however, Cecilie had racked up debts of $250,000, as Leviev asked for more and more cash. He promised to pay her back but, unknown to Cecilie, he was actually secretly using her cash to fund a luxury European tour with a Russian model he was dating. At her wits’ end and with her creditors on her back, Cecilie eventually discovered from her bank that Leviev was a professional fraudster with multiple different names, and that everything he’d told her had been a lie. He wasn’t a diamond mogul, but an ordinary guy from Israel, who started as a small-time crook in his teens. He’d even been in jail in Finland for defrauding three women there.

Meanwhile, the same time as Leviev was dating Cecilie, he was also wooing Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjoholm, and ended up using exactly the same tricks on them to con them out of their cash, even down to the threats on his life.

But this film follows their extraordinary and at times terrifying stories, and how they teamed up to use the media and their own hard graft to orchestrate a dangerous global plot in order to get Leviev arrested for his crimes.

