How to stream Veronica Mars Season 4 on Hulu

What Birthday Girl Kristen Bell wants, Birthday Girl Kristen Bell gets. It what almost certainly was not a complete surprise to executives , the actress demanded that Hulu just go ahead release Season 4 of Veronica Mars "for my birthday." And just a few seconds later, it was done.

In all seriousness though, you can now watch the resurrected Veronica Mars — Seasons 1 through 3 as well as the new Season 4 — on Hulu, a full week before any of us expected it.

Watch Veronica Mars Season 4 on Hulu

Veronica Mars is just the latest in a number of fan-favorite series to have suffered untimely deaths — whether network or broadcast — only to be brought back to back to life by a paid streaming service. (In case you missed it, NBC's upcoming streaming service has thrown a lifeline to AP Bio .

Veronica Mars debuted in September 2004 on UPN and later The CW, before dying off in 2007. Creator Rob Thomas wrote a film script after that, but nobody picked it up, and Thomas was able to crowdsource some $5.7 million on Kickstarter. The film was released in March 2014.

Hulu got into the game in September 2018, greenlighting an eight-episode fourth season. That brings us to today.

Season 4 sees the gumshoe return to Neptune after a decade away, doing what she does best — solve a murder. (In this case, a bombing.)

Here's the episode breakdown: