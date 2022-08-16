Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever season 3? We have the answer!

The highly-anticipated Never Have I Ever season 3 finally returned to follow the chaotic life of the much-loved awkward teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

Season 3 continued to focus on the high-flying student as she dealt with the ups and downs of high school, especially since she began dating popular student Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

But, just when you thought Devi’s love life couldn’t get even more confusing than it already was, the arrival of handsome new student, Des (Anirudh Pisharody) threw a spanner in the works.

On top of that, her ex-boyfriend Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) still had feelings for her after their relationship ended in season 2.

Now, everyone may be wondering who did Devi end up with? Did she choose Paxton, Ben, Desh or someone different entirely?

If you want to find out the answer to the biggest question of the series, you can read below…

Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever season 3?

Team Bevi unite! At the end of Never Have I Ever season 3, Devi reunited with Ben after he had been secretly crushing on her throughout the series.

However, if you want to see what went down between her, Paxton and Des and how she rekindled her relationship with Ben during the series, you can read below.

Devi chose Ben at the end of Never Have I Ever season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

Devi and Paxton

After making their relationship official at the end of season 2, season 3 starts with Devi and Paxton dating, much to the dismay of jealous students.

Devi is on cloud nine as she is dating the hottest guy in school, but she soon receives a message from an anonymous troll warning her that Paxton isn’t who he says he is.

She discovers that the messages were from Paxton’s ex-best friend, Haley (Alex Felix), who was angry at Paxton for ignoring her after they had slept together.

Devi got Paxton to apologize for his rude behavior, which made Devi happy. However, she didn’t expect that this would lead to Haley and Paxton getting close again.

Devi and Paxton together. (Image credit: Netflix)

Devi was jealous at the pair’s closeness and her jealousy soon becomes too much for Paxton when he admits: “I really like you, but I don’t think we can have a real relationship until you like yourself.”

It’s a devastating blow for Devi and the pair break up, leaving Devi heartbroken and soon enough, Paxton gets a new girlfriend.

With the wound still sore for Devi, she’s determined to act as if Paxton and his new relationship doesn’t bother her and is eager to go to a party that they will be at.

Devi and Des

Before she can attend the party, Devi’s mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) gets Devi to bring along Des, the son of her friend Rhyah (Sarayu Blue).

Devi is hesitant to have the new student accompany her and thinks that Des will be a nerd, but reluctantly agrees.

She’s taken aback when she sees that he’s a complete smokeshow and the pair hit it off, with Des even helping her to make Paxton jealous. The duo dance and flirt and, of course, Devi ends up having a mega crush on him.

Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh. (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

After a rocky start, the pair eventually start dating in secret away from the prying eyes of their moms.

Later on, they make things official when Nalini surprisingly gives Devi permission to date Des, but things take a turn for the worse when Des and Rhyah attend Devi’s orchestra concert alongside Nalini.

Before Devi begins her performance, she thinks she sees her late father in the audience and runs away, which results in Rhyah telling her son that he should break up with Devi because she has too many issues.

Devi and Ben

Ben, who has been keeping his true feelings for Devi a secret, overhears the conversation and tells an emotional Devi about what was said.

The pair break up and Ben gives her a coupon for ‘ONE FREE BOINK’, saying that if she’s still a virgin when she’s old he will sleep with her after she voiced her fears of being a virgin for life.

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross. (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Ben is heartbroken when Devi makes the decision to spend her senior year at The Shrubland School in Colorado and he has a heart-to-heart with Devi, telling her that he will miss her.

Devi then changes her mind and decides to stay at Sherman Oaks and in the final moments of the episode, she knocks on someone’s door.

In an unexpected twist, Ben opens the door and she gives him the ‘ONE FREE BOINK’ coupon. They kiss and he shuts the door.

Never Have I Ever season 3 is available to watch now on Netflix.