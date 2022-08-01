Never Have I Ever season 3: release date, first look, cast, and everything you need to know

Devi returns for Never Have I Ever's third series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Never Have I Ever season 3.

Never Have I Ever is a Netflix coming-of-age comedy from The Office's Mindy Kaling about the complicated life of Devi, a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl.The series debuted in 2020, and ever since then, we've enjoyed seeing all the consequences (good and bad) of Devi's choices.

It's been a full year since the last series, but we'll be seeing even more from Devi and her friends and family very soon.

The beloved series returns on Friday, August 12 on Netflix. The third season will be comprised of ten, 30-minute episodes.

The first two seasons are also still available to stream now.

What's the plot of Never Have I Ever season 3?

The official summary reads, “In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.”

To build up anticipation for the new series, the official Never Have I Ever Twitter account shared a bunch of first-look images when the release date was confirmed. There's no way better way to get excited than with a fresh look at our favorite pairings (we're looking at you, Bevi and Daxton stans), best friends and family!

Never Have I Ever season 3 cast

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returns as Devi Vishwakumar. The actress has also voiced characters in Turning Red, My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, and My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale.

Darren Barnet portrays Paxton Hall-Yoshida. His additional notable credits include Love Hard, Untitled Horror Movie, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, S.W.A.T., Simi Valley, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Criminal Minds, and This Is Us.

Jaren Lewison plays Ben Gross. The actor can also be seen in Tag and 90 Feet from Home.

Richa Moorjani is Kamala. She was previously in The Mindy Project, Sullivan & Son, and Hot Mess Holiday.

Poorna Jagannathan brings the character of Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar to life. She can be recognized for The Night Of, Defending Jacob, The Act, Ramy, Gypsy, and Big Little Lies as well.

Megan Suri joined the series in season 2 as Aneesa. The actress was in The Miseducation of Bindu, Fresh Off the Boat, Atypical, as well as Mira, Royal Detective.

Lee Rodriguez reprises her role as Fabiola Torres. Other work includes Class of Lies and Grown-ish.

Ramona Young plays Eleanor Wong. She is additionally known for Blockers, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and The Santa Clarita Diet.

Tennis legend JohnMcEnroe is also back as the narrator once again.

Who's working on the series?

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner, and writer.

Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer

“Let’s see what the human body can do, baby!”

Netflix has released the official trailer for season 3 and it’s a good one. To start off, fans are shown the “debut of Daxton,” but things take a turn when the two debate on whether or not they make sense. After many different teasers in the trailer for our favorite characters, we see Devi’s eyes have landed on a new guy. But hey, who doesn’t love romance?

Watch the full trailer below for all the details and let the countdown begin!

Never Have I Ever season 4: is it happening?

We've got good news and bad news here, Never Have I Ever fans. The good news is that it was recently announced that Netflix has indeed renewed the show for a fourth season which is set to premiere in 2023.

The bad news? Never Have I Ever season 4 will be the show's last series, so we'll have to cherish these next two seasons with Devi and the rest of the cast.