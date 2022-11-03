Meet the Blockbuster cast: who's who in the Netflix comedy series

The Blockbuster cast features some familiar faces, who have joined the new Netflix series as the staff working at the last remaining Blockbuster video rental store.

With so many people turning to streaming sites like, ironically, Netflix, those working at the store are determined to keep physical media alive and well, but it's no easy task, and provides the perfect backdrop for a new binge-worthy sitcom.

Vanessa Ramos' new series Blockbuster is based on a real place, which is the sole survivor after all other stores were closed down, much to the sadness of those who used to frequent them.

All ten episodes are now available to watch, but who's in the cast? Read on to learn everything you need to know about the Blockbuster cast.

Blockbuster cast — who's who

Melissa Fumero as Eliza

Eliza is a mum whose marriage to her childhood sweetheart is on the verge of collapsing. She is a former Harvard student but dropped out so she could start a family, and is now working at the Blockbuster store.

She's played by Melissa Fumero, who is best known for her role as Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and she also directed one episode. In addition to this, Melissa has starred in One Life to Live, The Mentalist and Gossip Girl.

Randall Park as Timmy

Timmy is the manager of the last Blockbuster store, which is the perfect job for him considering he's an analog fanatic who has no interest in keeping up with modern technology.

Randall Park plays this role, and fans will likely recognize him as Jimmy Woo in Marvel's WandaVision, a character he's set to reprise in the upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He has also starred in Aquaman as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Tyler Alvarez as Carlos

Carlos is a young employee at Blockbuster, who is a huge movie fan but can often come across as annoying and a bit of a snob as result of his strong opinions and tendency to overshare.

He's played by Tyler Alvarez, who has starred in Nickelodeon's sitcom Every Witch Way and Netflix series American Vandal. Fans may also recognise him from Orange is the New Black and Never Have I Ever.

Madeleine Arthur as Hannah

Blockbuster employee Hannah is your typical "girl next door" who is determined to keep the business running, much like manager Timmy who would hate to see their beloved store go under.

Madeleine Arthur recently appeared in the Netflix horror series Devil in Ohio and is also known for roles in Snowpiercer, The Family and the movie franchise To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Olga Merediz as Connie

Connie is basically the mother figure in the shop, who continues working there because of the people rather than needing money. For her, the job is more about the experience than the paycheck.

This role is played by Olga Merediz who has starred in popular shows such as Law and Order SVU, Orange Is the New Black and Shades of Blue. She also appeared in two episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Who else stars in Blockbuster?

JB Smoove as Percy

Ashley Alexander as Mila

Robyn Bradley as Miranda

Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla

Blockbuster is now available to stream on Netflix.