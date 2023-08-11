Vacation Friends 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy sequel

Time to squeeze in one more vacation before summer ends with Lil Rel Howery, John Cena and the rest of the stars of Vacation Friends 2, the sequel to the 2021 comedy.

While the likes of No Hard Feelings, Joy Ride and Strays are hard-R comedies that you could only see in movie theaters during summer 2023, Vacation Friends 2 looks to bring the adult humor straight to your home, as the movie releases exclusively on streaming.

We've got everything that you need to know about Vacation Friends 2 right here, just read on.

Vacation Friends 2 makes its debut on Friday, August 25, exactly two years after the first movie was released. It'll be immediately available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Vacation Friends 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Vacation Friends 2:

"Picking up a few months after the end of Vacation Friends, this hilarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus and Emily inviting their uninhibited besties Ron and Kyla, who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort."

The script was written by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Tim Mullen, Tom Mullen and Clay Tarver.

Vacation Friends 2 cast

Returning for the sequel are the quartet of vacation friends, Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Free Guy) as Marcus, Yvonne Orji (Insecure, The Blackening) as Emily, John Cena (Fast X, Peacemaker) as Ron and Meredith Hagner (Joy Ride, Search Party) as Kyla.

This time around they are going to be joined on vacation by Ronny Chieng (Joy Ride, M3GAN), Jamie Hector (We Own This City, Bosch), Carlos Santos (Primo, The Valet), Julee Cerda (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changer, Blindspot) and Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire, Fargo).

Vacation Friends 2 trailer

Watch the trailer for Vacation Friends 2 directly below:

Vacation Friends 2 director

Clay Tarver handled directing duties on Vacation Friends 2. He directed the first entry in the comedy franchise and also previously directed an episode of the HBO comedy Silicon Valley.

How to watch Vacation Friends 2

If you want to watch Vacation Friends 2 when it premieres, a streaming subscription is necessary. US viewers must have access to Hulu, which is available as a standalone service or as part of Hulu with Live TV and the Disney Bundle. Those in the UK wanting to catch the comedy need a subscription to Disney Plus.

You can also watch the original Vacation Friends on these same services.