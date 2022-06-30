Honor Society: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the movie

For some students, getting through high school isn’t just about earning a diploma and moving on to college. Honor Society, a new original comedy coming to Paramount Plus, is the story of overachieving Honor (Angourie Rice) and her plan to get into Harvard.

She’s been planning the path to the Ivy League since she was old enough to wield a planner and she’s not about to let anything — or anyone — get in her way. Everything's going along as planned until she meets a roadblock in Michael (Gaten Matarazzo), who changes everything.

This YA comedy hopes to get the whole family laughing as Honor tries to take down her competitors. Here’s everything we know about Honor Society.

Honor Society will release on the Paramount Plus streaming service on July 29 in the US and the UK.

Who is in the Honor Society cast?

Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) plays Honor and Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) is Michael.

Rounding out the cast of this YA comedy is Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad) as Mr. Calvin, Avery Konrad (Sacred Lies) as Emma, Armani Jackson (Chad) as Travis Biggins, Kelcey Mawema (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) as Talia and Amy Keum ( Evil) as Kennedy Smith.

The movie was directed by Oran Zegman from a script by David A. Goodman.

Image 1 of 5 Gaten Matarazzo and Angourie Rice in Honor Society (Image credit: Paramount Plus ) Image 1 of 5 Angourie Rice, Kelcey Mawema and Avery Konrad in Honor Society (Image credit: Paramount Plus ) Image 1 of 5 Christopher Wentz-Plasse in Honor Society (Image credit: Paramount Plus ) Image 1 of 5 Angourie Rice in Honor Society (Image credit: Paramount Plus ) Image 1 of 5 Gaten Matarazzo in Honor Society (Image credit: Paramount Plus ) Image 1 of 5

What is Honor Society about?

Here’s what Paramount Plus says about the plot for Honor Society:

"Honor is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into an Ivy League college ... assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin. Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael."

Is there a trailer for Honor Society?

At first glance the trailer for Honor Society makes the movie look like any other high school story with a high achieving student trying to get to the best college in the world. However, things take a sharp turn when Honor learns that her path to Harvard might have hit a few speed bumps.

How to watch Honor Society

Honor Society will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. You can watch Paramount Plus through a direct subscription or you can access it through services like Roku, Prime Video and Apple TV.