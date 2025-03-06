A Nice Indian Boy: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the rom-com

There have been many great movies about bringing your significant other home to meet your parents for the first time (Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?, Meet the Parents among the most famous). Well, A Nice Indian Boy, starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff, is the latest addition to that category.

Though A Nice Indiana Boy is a 2025 new movie, it actually was first screened at some major film festivals in 2024, where it picked up a good bit of buzz. That should get some excitement going for this indie flick.

You can find all the details you need about A Nice Indian Boy directly below.

Movie fans will be able to watch A Nice Indian Boy exclusively in US movie theaters on April 4. A UK release date has not been announced at this time.

April has a couple of rom-com options for genre fans, with The Wedding Banquet set to hit movie theaters a couple of weeks after A Nice Indian Boy.

A Nice Indian Boy cast

As we’ve mentioned, Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff star as the romantic duo in A Nice Indian Boy.

Soni is best known for his role as Dopinder in the Deadpool movies, but he has also starred in movies like Safety Not Guaranteed, Ghostbusters, Office Christmas Party, The People We Hate at the Wedding and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. On TV he has appeared in shows like The Goldbergs, Miracle Workers, Abbott Elementary and Nobody Wants This.

Groff’s notable TV and movie credits include Disney’s Frozen movies, The Normal Heart, Glee, Looking, Mindhunter, The Matrix Resurrections and Knock at the Cabin. Groff also memorably originated the role of King George in Broadway’s Hamilton.

The supporting cast of A Nice Indian Boy includes Sunita Mani (Glow), Zarna Garg (The Zarna Garg Family Podcast), Harish Patel (Eternals), Peter S. Kim (Fairfax) and Sas Goldberg (Life & Beth).

A Nice Indian Boy plot

Based on a play by Madhuri Shekar and adapted into a screenplay by Eric Randall, here is the official synopsis for A Nice Indian Boy:

“When Naveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional Indian family, they must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams.”

A Nice Indian Boy trailer

Watch the trailer for A Nice Indian Boy right here:

A NICE INDIAN BOY | OFFICIAL TRAILER (HD) - YouTube Watch On

A Nice Indian Boy reviews

Having originally premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival back in 2024, a number of reviews have already been written for A Nice Indian Boy, all of which have been positive. As of publication, A Nice Indian Boy has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

A Nice Indian Boy director

Roshan Sethi is the director of A Nice Indian Boy, his third feature-length movie as a director following 7 Days and World’s Best; he worked with Soni on both of these movies. However, Sethi may best be known as a writer, having written for Code Black and being the creator of The Resident, as well as writing his directorial debut 7 Days and co-writing the script for the Elizabeth Banks movie Call Jane.

A Nice Indian Boy behind the scenes

Levantine Films and Wayfarer Studios are the primary production companies behind A Nice Indian Boy. Meanwhile, the producers on the movie are Renee Witt, Andrew Calof, Charlie McSpadden and Justin Baldoni.