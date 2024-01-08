Manhunt: release date, cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

Manhunt on Apple TV Plus stars Tobia Menzies as it follows the hunt for President Lincoln's murderer.

Manhunt on Apple TV Plus is based on the bestselling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer by James L. Swanson. It's part conspiracy thriller and part historical fiction as this period drama follows the hunt for Abraham Lincoln’s killer John Wilkes Booth.

Manhunt stars The Crown’s Tobias Menzies as Lincoln’s friend and war secretary Edwin Stanton, who after the president’s assassination in April 1865, led the search for his killer. Masters of The Air star Anthony Boyle will play John Wilkes Booth, the well-known stage actor who shot the president in the head as he watched the play Our American Cousin at the Ford's Theatre in Washington DC in 1865, shortly after the American Civl War.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple TV+ series Manhunt…

Manhunt is a seven-part thriller that launches on Apple TV+ on Friday March 15 2024, with the first two episodes. The remaining five episodes will air weekly on Fridays until April 19 2024.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet, but as soon as Apple TV+ releases a Manhunt trailer we’ll post it up on this page.

Manhunt plot

Manhunt follows the aftermath of the 1865 assassination of President Abraham Lincoln and the 12-day manhunt for his killer, actor John Wilkes Booth. It’s one of the best known but least understood crimes in history and the show details the determination of Lincoln’s friend and war secretary Edwin Stanton, who led the hunt to find the killer and preserve the president’s legacy.

Lincoln's murder at Ford's Theatre by John Wilkes Booth in Manhunt. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Manhunt cast — Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton

Tobias Menzies plays war secretary Edwin Stanton. Tobias is best known for playing Prince Philip in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown from 2019 to 2020. Tobias has also starred in Game of Thrones, Outlander, Casino Royale, This Way Up, The Terror, Casualty, Rome and The Night Manager.

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in The Crown. (Image credit: Netflix)

Anthony Boyle as John Wilkes Booth

Anthony Boyle plays the man who shot Abraham Lincoln. He’s also had roles in Ordeal by Innocence, Danny Boy, Tetris, The Plot Against America, Come Home and Derry Girls. He stars in the Apple TV Plus series Masters Of The Air in 2024.

Anthony Boyle as Brian Wood in Danny Boy. (Image credit: Gareth King (BBC).)

Who else is starring in Manhunt?

Manhunt also features Legion actor Hamish Linklater who plays the iconic US president Abraham Lincoln. Greenleaf’s Lovie Simone, Will Harrison (Daisy Jones and the Six), Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt and Matt Walsh also star.

Behind the scenes and more on Manhunt

Manhunt is created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky (Fargo, The Leftovers, Friday Night Lights), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

It was produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Beletsky, Franklin, Layne Eskridge, and Kate Barry executive produce.

James L Swanson, author of Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer also serves as executive producer alongside Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.