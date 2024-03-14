How to watch Manhunt: stream the true American historical drama online
The hunt for John Wilkes Booth begins
The hunt for John Wilkes Booth is on in Manhunt, a new historical thriller series based on true events, which debuts on Friday, March 15.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Debut: Friday, March 15 (two episodes)
Episodes: Seven
Free trial: Apple TV Plus free trials
If you know your history, you'll know that John Wilkes Booth is infamous for being the man who assassinated American president Abraham Lincoln in a theater in 1865, shortly after the end of the American Civil War.
What you might not know is that there was a massive manhunt to find Booth, led by Lincoln's war secretary Edwin Stanton. Well, that's the story that Manhunt looks to follow, as various parties vie to capture Booth... and uncover a larger conspiracy that could cause the death toll to rise.
If this historical conspiracy drama sounds right up your alley, here's how to watch Manhunt.
How to watch Manhunt
Manhunt will be available to watch on the streaming service Apple TV Plus, as it's an original production for Apple's video platform. It joins the streamer's rapidly-growing roster of historical dramas which also includes World War II-set Masters of the Air and will soon be joined by another US history show Franklin.
Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription. Just note that the streamer has an alternative, and more expensive, plan called Apple TV Plus MLS, however this is just for Major League Soccer and won't let you watch Manhunt!
How to watch Manhunt for free
If you want to try out Manhunt (or any other Apple TV Plus show) but don't know if you'd stick with it enough to justify the cost, you'll be happy to know that there's a way to try out the streamer for free.
Apple TV Plus offers a fair few ways to sign up for free, with some options having no strings attached and others (generally the longer ones) being open for customers of other services.
You can check out our guide to all the Apple TV Plus free trials to find one that suits you, but you can simply click below for the basic (and shortest) option.
Manhunt release date schedule
The first two episodes of Manhunt will come out on the release day of Friday, March 15, and subsequent episodes will release weekly. Here's that full release schedule:
- Episode 1 — Friday, March 15
- Episode 2 — Friday, March 15
- Episode 3 — Friday, March 22
- Episode 4 — Friday, March 29
- Episode 5 — Friday, April 5
- Episode 6 — Friday, April 12
- Episode 7 — Friday, April 19
