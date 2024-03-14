How to watch Manhunt: stream the true American historical drama online

The hunt for John Wilkes Booth is on in Manhunt, a new historical thriller series based on true events, which debuts on Friday, March 15.

If you know your history, you'll know that John Wilkes Booth is infamous for being the man who assassinated American president Abraham Lincoln in a theater in 1865, shortly after the end of the American Civil War.

What you might not know is that there was a massive manhunt to find Booth, led by Lincoln's war secretary Edwin Stanton. Well, that's the story that Manhunt looks to follow, as various parties vie to capture Booth... and uncover a larger conspiracy that could cause the death toll to rise.

If this historical conspiracy drama sounds right up your alley, here's how to watch Manhunt.

How to watch Manhunt

Manhunt will be available to watch on the streaming service Apple TV Plus, as it's an original production for Apple's video platform. It joins the streamer's rapidly-growing roster of historical dramas which also includes World War II-set Masters of the Air and will soon be joined by another US history show Franklin.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription. Just note that the streamer has an alternative, and more expensive, plan called Apple TV Plus MLS, however this is just for Major League Soccer and won't let you watch Manhunt!

How to watch Manhunt for free

If you want to try out Manhunt (or any other Apple TV Plus show) but don't know if you'd stick with it enough to justify the cost, you'll be happy to know that there's a way to try out the streamer for free.

Apple TV Plus offers a fair few ways to sign up for free, with some options having no strings attached and others (generally the longer ones) being open for customers of other services.

You can check out our guide to all the Apple TV Plus free trials to find one that suits you, but you can simply click below for the basic (and shortest) option.

The first two episodes of Manhunt will come out on the release day of Friday, March 15, and subsequent episodes will release weekly. Here's that full release schedule: