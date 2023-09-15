Leo: release date, voice cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Leo is a coming-of-age animated musical comedy on Netflix that sees The Wedding Singer star Adam Sandler voicing a jaded class pet Leo. This 74-year-old lizard who’s been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades alongside a turtle called Squirtle, which is voiced by Bill Burr. But when Leo discovers he only has a year to live, he decides to escape and finally tick off his bucket list dreams.

The animated movie, which was co-written by Adam Sandler himself, is a family affair as it also features voices from his wife, Jackie and daughters Sadie and Sunny.

Here’s everything you need to know about Leo on Netflix…

We're all gonna love Leo! (Image credit: Netflix)

Leo is released worldwide on Netflix on Tuesday November 21 2023.

Is there a trailer for Leo

There's a teaser trailer for Leo, and it looks great. We see fed-up lizard Leo and his turtle friend Squirtle awaiting the start of yet another new school year, with Leo hoping it will live up to his fantasies. You can watch it below...

What is the plot of Netflix animation Leo?

Elderly lizard Leo has been a class pet for decades, sharing his terrarium with turtle Squirtle. Then, he learns he only has a year to live and vows to break free from the LA classroom and start ticking off his bucket list adventures. But then, Leo gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students, including a mean substitute teacher, and decides to spend his time very differently.

Leo cast — Adam Sandler as Leo

Adam Sandler voices a frustrated lizard Leo, the star of this animated movie. The comedy actor has numerous hit movies under his belt, including The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy, Happy Gilmore and 50 First Dates. More recently he’s starred in Murder Mystery and its sequel Murder Mystery 2, Uncut Gems, Hustle and this year’s Netflix show You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which also starred his wife and daughters (see more below).

Bill Burr as turtle Squirtle

Paying Squirtle is the stand-up comedian and actor who is best known for his role as Patrick Kuby in Breaking Bad. He’s also starred in F is for Family, Date Night, The King of Staten Island, The Mandalorian and Outer Banks.

Adam Sandler with Idina Menzel in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Who else is starring in Leo?

Leo is also stars Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon!) who is playing a teacher called Ms. Malkin while musical actress Allison Strong is Mrs Salinas. Adam Sandler’s wife Jackie voices a mum while his daughters Sadie and Sunny take on characters called Jayda and Summer, they all previously starred with Adam in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider and Stephanie Hsu also lend their voices to the film.

The Sandler family in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. (Image credit: Netflix)

Behind the scenes and more on Netflic animation Leo

Leo's directors are Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim, the producer is Happy Madison while co-writers of the show are Robert Smigel, Adam Sandler and Paul Sado. Music is composed by Geoff Zanelli.