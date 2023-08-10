You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Adam Sandler comedy

Idina Menzel and Adam Sandler in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

It's almost hard to believe that Adam Sandler has been starring in movies for over 30 years and is now joined by his children for his latest film, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

The new comedy centers around the comedian's real-life daughter, Sunny Sandler, as she plays Stacy, a teenage girl who has the dream of her perfect Bat Mitzvah ruined when her best friend falls for her ultimate boy crush. So how will Adam Sandler's Danny come to the rescue of his daughter?

Here's everything you need to know about You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah premieres on Netflix on Friday, August 25.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah trailer

Judging by the trailer, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah looks to continue on in Adam Sandler's tradition of making comedic family hits like Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah plot

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

"Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage."

Director Sammi Cohen shared with Netflix site Tudum: "I was excited to tell a Jewish coming-of-age story that explores formative female friendships and self-discovery in a real, messy, authentic way."

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah cast

As previously mentioned, Sunny Sandler takes on the portrayal of the lead character Stacy. To date, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is her most significant role, but she's also been spotted in The Out-Laws, Hustle, Home Team and Hubie Halloween.

Starring as Stacy's best friend Lydia is Samantha Lorraine. To date, this film is her most notable role as well, although she’s been spotted in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast is of course Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery 2) and a supporting cast that includes:

Idina Menzel (Disenchanted)

Jackie Sandler (Hubie Halloween)

Sadie Sandler (Hubie Halloween)

Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live)

Luis Guzmán (Wednesday season 1)

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah director

Sammi Cohen took to the director's chair for the film. She's previously directed Crush, episodes of Hollywood Darlings and episodes of CollegeHumor Originals.