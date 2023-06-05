The Out-Laws: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pierce Brosnan comedy

The Out-Laws is an upcoming action-comedy for Netflix, one of its many Netflix original movies coming in 2023. Can the new movie be as good at stealing viewers' attention as its criminal mastermind characters are at robbing banks?

With a strong ensemble cast, a comedy director familiar to Netflix, an original idea and a fun trailer, The Out-Laws has our attention as a fun entry to the slate of summer blockbuster movies. To find out about all of the movie's plot, stars and more, read on to learn everything you need to know about The Out-Laws.

Netflix premieres The Out-Laws on its global streaming service on Friday, July 7. The movie will stream exclusively on Netflix; it will not be playing in movie theaters.

The Out-Laws plot

Perhaps after seeing the in-laws that Owen has to deal with, you'll be thankful for the ones that you have. Here is the official synopsis for The Out-Laws from Netflix:

"Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

The original script was written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove.

The Out-Laws cast

The Out-Laws features a fun cast of well known stars, led by Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev.

Devine plays bank-manager Owen, who is suspicious of his future in-laws shortly after meeting them for the first time. Devine's comedic chops have been shown off a number of times in Pitch Perfect and his own spinoff for the franchise, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, as well as the likes of Workaholics, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and The Intern.

His fiance Parker is played by Dobrev. Her most well known credits include The Vampire Diaries, Degrassi: The Next Generation, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Flatliners. She also previously starred alongside Devine in The Final Girls.

Parker's parents and Owen's future in-laws are played by Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin. Brosnan is best known for playing the role of James Bond from GoldenEye to Die Another Day, but he has also shown his ability to make us laugh with roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Mars Attacks! and the Netflix original movie Eurovision. He was most recently seen in Black Adam.

Barkin, meanwhile, was last seen in Poker Face, but is known for her roles in titles like Diner, Ocean's Thirteen, The New Normal, The Fan, Animal Kingdom and her Emmy-winning performance in the TV movie Before Women Had Wings.

The rest of the cast includes Richard Kind (A Serious Man, Beau is Afraid) and Julie Hagerty (Marriage Story, Airplane) as Owen's parents, Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead) as an FBI agent, Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of, Better Call Saul) as a rival bank robber, Lil Rel Howery (Bad Trip, Free Guy) as Owen's co-worker, Blake Anderson (Workaholics, Parks & Rec) as Owen's cousin, Lauren Lupkus (The Wrong Missy, Jurassic World) as Owen's rival co-worker and Laci Mosley (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Lopez vs Lopez) as another of Owen's co-workers.

The Out-Laws trailer

Watch the trailer for The Out-Laws directly below, which includes a fun meta joke about Brosnan’s history with the James Bond franchise:

How to watch The Out-Laws

When The Out-Laws premieres in July, the only way to watch it is going to be on Netflix, meaning you need a Netflix subscription to do so. There are a few options to sign up for Netflix, including a $6.99 per month plan that features ads or ad-free plans that start at $9.99 per month.