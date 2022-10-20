Lopez vs Lopez: release date, cast and everything we know about the sitcom

George Lopez has headlined a number of TV shows throughout his career and is back at it with the new sitcom Lopez vs Lopez. The show, set to air on NBC, is actually the first TV show for the comedian since the eponymous George Lopez played on ABC for six seasons. (That show is currently available to stream on NBCU’s Peacock streaming service)

When Lopez vs Lopez premieres, it’s going to be a part of NBC’s Friday comedy hour, which also includes Young Rock season 3, hoping to bring viewers some laughs as they head into the weekend.

Here is everything that we know about Lopez vs Lopez.

Lopez vs Lopez premieres on NBC Friday, November 4, at 8 pm ET/PT.

With its pairing with Young Rock, NBC is a place to get some comedy on Friday night (at least before Dateline starts), while other networks have dramas like SWAT and Blue Bloods (CBS) or reality shows like Shark Tank (ABC).

Lopez vs Lopez cast

George Lopez makes up half of the title, while the other half is played by his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez. Their characters will use their real names, George and Mayan, though that’s where the big real-life parallels stop.

George Lopez broke out as a stand-up comedian, but became a household name with his TV shows, which include the previously mentioned George Lopez, Saint George and Lopez. Other notable credits include shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Harley Quinn and The Neighborhood, as well as movies like Real Women Have Curves, Balls of Fury and Valentine’s Day. He also had his own late night talk show on TBS, Lopez Tonight, for a couple of seasons.

This will be Mayan Lopez’s first major acting role, though she did appear on an episode of George Lopez in 2007.

Additional cast members on Lopez vs Lopez include Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black), Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively (Players), Laci Mosely (Little Demon) and Kiran Deol (Sunnyside).

Lopez vs Lopez plot

Not only are George Lopez and his daughter the stars of the series, their relationship (or at least a fictionalized version of it) is the main throughline of the sitcom. Here is the official synopsis for Lopez vs Lopez:

"George Lopez is back in primetime and this time he’s bringing his real-life daughter, Mayan. This hilarious and heartwarming comedy tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs new, father vs daughter, Lopez vs Lopez."

Lopez vs Lopez trailer

Check out the first look at Lopez vs Lopez right here:

How to watch Lopez vs Lopez

Airing on NBC, anyone with a traditional cable subscription can watch Lopez vs Lopez live as NBC is carried by all providers; even if you don’t have a cable subscription, a TV antenna can always get your local NBC stations to watch the show. If you’ve moved on to live TV streaming services, the likes of FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV also carry NBC.

Can’t watch the show live? Anyone with a subscription service that carries NBC can watch the latest episodes of Lopez vs Lopez on NBC.com. In addition, Peacock subscribers can watch the latest episodes on-demand the day after they air on TV.