The Neighborhood season 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the sitcom

Over the years, comedian Cedric the Entertainer and actor Max Greenfield have given TV watchers some truly memorable laughs throughout the course of their careers. For Cedric the Entertainer, he served a vital role in popular shows like The Steve Harvey Show and The Soul Man. On the other hand, Greenfield’s comedy chop extends back to shows like Ugly Betty and New Girl. As funny as the two were doing their own individual projects, when they came together to co-star in The Neighborhood, they struck gold.

Now going into season 5 of the hit CBS series, both gentlemen are geared to continue telling the story of two guys with next to nothing in common finding out that despite their differences, they can be good neighbors and even better friends.

Here’s everything we know about The Neighborhood season 5.

The Neighborhood season 5 premieres on Monday, September 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. Episodes of The Neighborhood can also be live streamed with a Paramount Plus Premium subscription.

To date, there has been no official announcement made about when The Neighborhood season 5 will become available in the UK. However, season 4 is currently available on channel E4 (opens in new tab).

What is The Neighborhood season 5 about?

While it’s still a bit too early for an official synopsis of the new episodes, there is some buzz about The Neighborhood season 5 due to a recent production shakeup.

As reported in Deadline (opens in new tab), with season 4 showrunner Meg DeLoatch’s departure, executives behind the scene have hired both Bill Martin and Mike Schiff to serve as co-showrunners for season 5. This change reunites Martin and Schiff with Cedric the Entertainer, as they previously worked together on The Soul Man.

When asked about his reaction to the change in the guard, Deadline quoted Cedric the Entertainer saying:

"I’m excited to have Martin & Schiff rocking with me on the fifth season of The Neighborhood. We worked together on my show The Soul Man and let’s just say we are a formidable three-man pick-up squad in the world of sitcoms. I look forward to a fun, funny season."

Viewers will have to wait and see if there is a noticeable difference in the series going forward.

With that said, perhaps the biggest question about season 5 storylines is whether or not there will be a wedding. Fans will recall that in the season 4 finale, Marty (Marcel Spears) was trying his hardest to propose to Necie (Chelsea Harris). Provided she gives him a real yes and means it, it would stand to reason that the Butler family has a wedding to plan. Although, given the mess Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) created with the proposal, perhaps they shouldn’t participate in anything to do with nuptials other than showing up on the wedding day.

The Neighborhood season 5 cast

Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold in The Neighborhood (Image credit: Monty Brinton/CBS)

No big casting announcements have been made about The Neighborhood, so we expect all of the series regulars to return.

Leading the way is Cedric the Entertainer. The comedian has starred as Mullins in The Last O.G., Ralph Kramden in The Honeymooners and Eddie in the Barbershop movies, just to name of few of his projects.

Joining Cedric the Entertainer as the other series lead is Max Greenfield. Greenfield has previously been featured as Leo D'Amato in Veronica Mars, Kyle Myrtle in What Men Want and Garbiel in American Horror Story. With roughly 70 acting credits to his name, this is certainly not an exhaustive list of his work.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are:

Tichina Arnold (Everybody Hates Chris, Martin)

Beth Behrs (2 Broke Girls, Hello My Name is Dorris)

Sheaun McKinney (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Snowfall)

Marcel Spears (The Mayor, Always a Bridesmaid)

Hank Greenspan (13 Reasons Why)

The Neighborhood season 5 trailer

An official trailer for season 5 has not yet been released. However, once one becomes available, we’ll be sure to include it here.

How to watch The Neighborhood season 5

New episodes of The Neighborhood air live on CBS. If you don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Paramount Plus Premium subscribers also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

For those that prefer to watch content via an on-demand service, new episodes become available to stream the day after they air live on CBS.com and Paramount Plus to Essential subscribers.

For UK fans of the series, once a season 5 premiere date becomes available, we’ll be able to pass along the information.