Young Rock season 3: release date and everything we know about the Dwayne Johnson sitcom

For two seasons now, Young Rock has kept viewers entertained as the wrestler turned box office sensation Dwayne Johnson mixes reality and fiction to recount his journey to superstardom.

With the end of season 2 concluding with Johnson’s emergence as The Rock in WrestleMania, season 3 is set to see him evolve into one of the world’s most prominent names in wrestling. However, as history has shown in the series, Johnson’s continual journey to be the best in anything he does is littered with adversity. Viewers have to tune in to see exactly what set of unique challenges he’ll face in the new episodes.

Here’s everything we know about Young Rock season 3.

Young Rock season 3 premieres on Friday, November 4, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC. Fans should make note of the show’s new night, as it previously aired on Tuesdays. Additionally, for those hoping to catch new episodes on demand, you’ll have to head over to Peacock, which posts episodes the day after they air.

As of now, there is no official release date for season 3 in the UK. However, season 2 is currently available on Sky Comedy.

Young Rock season 3 cast

Uli Latukefu and Stacey Leilua in Young Rock (Image credit: Mark Taylor/NBC)

In some good news for fans of the series, all of the main cast is back for the third season. Of course back to narrate his own story is actor Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. His list of acting credits includes Be Cool, The Scorpion King, Gridiron Gang, Tooth Fairy, the Jumanji films, the Fast & Furious movies and Ballers, just to name a few. He’s also slated to star in the highly anticipated DC Comics movie Black Adam.

The other Young Rock stars returning are:

Joseph Lee Anderson (American Soul) as Rocky

Stacy Leilua (Love Birds) as Ata

Ana Tuisila (Harry) as Lia Maivia

Bradley Constant (Following Phil) as Dwayne Johnson

Adrian Groulx (See) as Dwayne Johnson

Uli Latukefu (Doctor Doctor) as Dwayne Johnson

What is Young Rock season 3 about?

When viewers last caught up with Dwayne Johnson (Uli Latukefu), he was making his not-so-triumphant debut in 1997's WrestleMania. However, NBC teases that fans should expect to see 'The Rock' rise to prominence in the WWE in season 3.

Additionally, as always, the show will jump through time periods in Johnson's life to show all the trials and tribulations that went into forming the man he is today. Well, the man he is in 2032. Remember, as the real Rock anchors the show with his own narrations, he's fictionally running for President of the United States roughly ten years from now.

Young Rock season 3 trailer

It’s a bit too early for a season 3 trailer. However, once an official trailer is released, we’ll be sure to include it here.

How to watch Young Rock season 3

New episodes of Young Rock season 3 air live exclusively on NBC. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show as it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you prefer to watch shows in your own time, no problem. New episodes become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air live with a premium membership.

If the pattern holds, season 3 will make its debut in the UK after the season has concluded its run in the US. Once we have an official UK release date for season 3, we can pass along that information.