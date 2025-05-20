My 5 favorite Cannes Palme d’Or winners you can stream right now

In just a few days the 2025 Cannes Film Festival is going to award another movie its top prize, the Palme d’Or. This year, movies like Die, My Love, Eddington and The Phoenician Scheme are among the more high-profile contenders. But before we know who will be joining the Palme d’Or winners club, you can celebrate the Cannes Film Fest’s history as 38 Cannes Palme d’Or winners are streaming right now across various platforms.

While the Cannes Film Festival began in 1946, the Palme d’Or was not officially created until 1955, when Ernest Borgnine’s Marty took home the prize, and then eventually Best Picture at the Oscars as well. Marty, which you can stream right now (more info below), just missed my top five.

Among the Cannes Palme d’Or winners available on streaming there are some of the most well known classics of all time and international movies that you can perhaps discover for the very first time. I’ve hand-picked my five favorite Cannes Palme d’Or winners that you can stream right now (in alphabetical order):

All That Jazz (1979)

Roy Scheider in All That Jazz (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Bob Fosse’s semi-biographical musical All That Jazz had already received four Oscars (though it did not win Best Picture) when it screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 1980, but the Cannes jury decided to give its stamp of approval for the movie as well with its top prize (tying with Akira Kurosawa’s Kagemusha, which is available on-demand).

In the movie, Roy Scheider plays Joe Gideon, Fosse’s fictional stand-in, one of the best Broadway directors and choreographers around, but a womanizer and drug-user as well. All That Jazz is not your typical musical, as just about all the musical numbers are natural to the Broadway world it is set in, and the movie’s theme and tone is more down to earth than many musicals. But the movie’s powerful final moments are as big and fantastic as any musical you’ve ever seen.

Stream All That Jazz for free on Tubi in the US; streaming on NOW Cinema in the UK

Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall (Image credit: Neon)

One of the more recent winners of the Palme d’Or, Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet, is a fascinating crime drama about a woman who becomes the lead suspect in the death of her husband and has to go through a contentious legal battle to prove her innocence. Sandra Hüller gives a fantastic lead performance in the French movie. But you don’t need to be intimidated about the movie being in a foreign language, as a lot of the dialogue is in English.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though the Palme d’Or definitely has more clout, Anatomy of a Fall was one of my best movies of 2023, for what it’s worth.

Anatomy of a Fall is an example of how Cannes’ influence has grown even larger in the last few years. It is one of three straight Palme d’Or winners to also earn a Best Picture nominee, and four of the last five; with two winners in that bunch (Parasite and Anora).

Stream Anatomy of a Fall on Hulu in the US; streaming on Netflix in the UK.

Parasite (2019)

Hye-jim Jang, Kang-ho Song, Woo-sik Choi, So-dam Park in Parasite (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Speaking of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho’s movie became a phenomenon in 2019. This tale of greed and class in South Korea is darkly funny and incredibly poignant, as the destitute Kim family cons their way into the lives of the wealthy Park family to try and better their station. And it all started with its win at the Cannes Film Festival. I still remember the high that I had after seeing Parasite in movie theaters; it’s a feeling I’ve only had a few times in my life watching a movie.

If you haven’t seen Parasite, then I recommend you change that as soon as possible. But if you have and are curious about some other international Palmes d’Or winners on streaming, some others I’d recommend are Blue is the Warmest Color, 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and La Dolce Vita.

Stream Parasite on Netflix in the US and UK.

Paris, Texas (1984)

I love Wim Wenders movies, but Paris, Texas will always have a special place in my heart as it was the first of his movies that I saw. It is a beautiful story of a man (Harry Dean Stanton) who becomes a drifter after his wife leaves him, but after many years returns to his life and family. Stanton, a long-time character actor probably best known for Alien and his collaborations with David Lynch (including Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me), gives the performance of his life.

Stream Paris, Texas on Max in the US; stream on BFI Player in the UK.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction (Image credit: BFA/Alamy Stock Photo)

I mean, how could I not include Tarantino’s masterpiece and one of What to Watch’s 100 best movies of all time on this list?

Pulp Fiction needs little introduction, as Tarantino’s series of vignettes about criminals and others in Los Angeles intersecting is one of the most popular movies of the last 30-plus years. With a cast that features Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer and Christopher Walken, Tarantino’s memorable dialogue is brilliantly brought to the screen.

The win for Pulp Fiction also showed how Cannes was a bit ahead of Hollywood in recognizing revolutionary work. While Pulp Fiction won an Oscar for its screenplay, it lost the top prize to Forrest Gump. You have to wonder if today’s Oscars would have followed suit with the Cannes pick? Either way, Pulp Fiction is a classic and always worth a watch.

Stream Pulp Fiction on AMC Plus and MGM Plus in the US; stream on Paramount Plus in the UK.

If you want to check out any of the other Palme d’Or winners now streaming, here’s a rundown of the movies and where they are available: