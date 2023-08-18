Anatomy of a Fall: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

US viewers have become more accepting of movies and TV shows from foreign countries, be it Parasite, Squid Game, RRR or others. Anatomy of a Fall, could be the next big international success. Unlike those previously mentioned titles, Anatomy of a Fall looks to be primarily in English.

Though Anatomy of a Fall is set to be a high-profile fall 2023 release, the movie is already one of the most acclaimed pictures of the year. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and won the Palme d'Or, the fest's top prize, and is one of the better-reviewed movies of the year, already "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

We've got everything you need to know about Anatomy of a Fall right here.

Anatomy of a Fall is getting a limited US release in movie theaters starting October 13. That means it'll likely be initially available in just Los Angeles and New York before it expands to additional markets in subsequent weeks.

For UK audiences, Anatomy of a Fall looks like it is going to arrive on November 10.

Anatomy of a Fall plot

An original crime drama written by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, here is the official plot of Anatomy of a Fall, courtesy of Neon:

"For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their 11-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Samuel's suspicious death is presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect.

"What follows is not just an investigation into the circumstances of Samuel's death but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel's conflicted relationship."

Anatomy of a Fall cast

The cast of Anatomy of a Fall is an international one, headlined by Sandra Hüller in the role of Sandra. Hüller is best known for her role in the Oscar-nominated German movie Toni Erdman, but Anatomy of a Fall is her second high-profile movie of fall 2023, as she also stars in The Zone of Interest.

Meanwhile, Milo Machado Graner (Alex Hugo) plays Daniel and Samuel Theis (Inside) plays Samuel.

The rest of the cast includes Swann Arlaud (Bloody Milk) as Maître Vincent Renzi, Jehnny Beth (Paris, 13th District) as Marge Berger, Antoine Reinartz (Irma Vep) as L’avocat général, Saadia Bentaïeb (Ghost Tropic) as Maître Nour Boudaoud and Camille Rutherford (Blue Is the Warmest Color) as Zoé Solidor.

Anatomy of a Fall trailer

Watch the trailer for Anatomy of a Fall right here, which offers a look at the gripping case at the center of the story and some snippets of the praise for the movie.

Anatomy of a Fall reviews

As we said, Anatomy of a Fall is already "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, but as of August 18, the movie has earned an impressive 98% positive score. The "critic consensus" offered by Rotten Tomatoes reads, "A smart, solidly crafted procedural that's anchored in family drama, Anatomy of a Fall finds star Sandra Hüller and director/co-writer Justine Triet operating at peak power."

Anatomy of a Fall director

French filmmaker Justine Triet is the director of Anatomy of a Fall, which marks her sixth feature directorial outing. Here is the full list of her previous movies: