1899 — cast, plot, first look and all about the horror series from the makers of Dark

1899 is a new Netflix series that will delight fans of the hit supernatural German series Dark, which focused on the hunt for missing children in a small town with a sinful past.

Made by the creators of Dark, 1899 is a multi-language series in which the characters will speak in the language of their origin. The eight-part drama is set in 1899, the same year as Dark, but is set on a migrant steamship travelling from London to New York with a mixed bag of European travellers on board. And as usual creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are making something unique and different — this time with all the actors speaking in their native tongues. Yet although the characters may have trouble communicating, they have one thing in common — soon their visions of the promised land of America turn into horrifying nightmares.

1899 showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar said: “What really made us connect to this idea was the concept of having a truly European show with a mixed cast from different countries. At its heart is the question of what unites us and what divides us. And how fear can be a trigger for the latter.”

So here’s everything you need to know about new Netflix series 1899…

1899 comprises eight hour-long episodes, with its pilot episode entitled The Ship. It will premiere on Netflix in winter 2022 and although there’s no official release date yet our best guess is that it will drop in October or November.

Is there a trailer for 1899?

We’ve heard that the official 1899 trailer will drop on June 6, and if so we will post it on here. In the meantime, here’s a teaser that Netflix released to whet your appetites...

1899 plot

1899 follows a multinational group of migrants leaving London to start a new life in New York. They are united by their hopes for the new century and dreams of a better life abroad. Yet all are travelling with secrets they are desperate to keep hidden. But when they set sail, they encounter another migrant ship that has been missing for months adrift in the open sea. What they find on board changes their lives forever and a web of secrets starts to unravel.

1899 cast

1899 has a great international cast. Cruella and The Pursuit of Love star Emily Beecham will play Maura Franklin while Dark star Andreas Pietschmann, who played older Jonas, will take on the role of Eyk Larsen. They will be joined by Anton Lesser (Pirates of the Caribbean), Aneurin Barnard (The Pact, Dunkirk), Alexandre Willaume, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mathilde Ollivier, Miguel Bernardeau, Richard Hope, Clara Rosager and Jonas Bloquet.