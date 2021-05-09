Watch The Pursuit of Love online wherever you are in the world.

The Pursuit of Love is the new BBC1 period drama, adapted from Nancy Mitford's 1945 novel of the same name. Here is how to watch The Pursuit of Love online anywhere in the world.

The Pursuit of love is a star-studded series, set in the 1920s and 1930s, following the lives of spirited Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her more reserved cousin and best friend Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham) as they search for their perfect love match.

Linda is a hopless romantic, dreaming of finding the man if her dreams to sweep her off her feet in a whirlwind of love and adventure.

Meanwhile Fanny is searching for stability after being abandoned by her elusive mother, 'The Bolter' as a baby. But while this might be a story of finding love and coming of age, the core is the girls' friendship and compete dependence on one another from childhood right through to adulthood.

Watch The Pursuit of Love online for free in the UK

The Pursuit of Love will begin airing in the UK on BBC One on Sunday 9th May at 9pm. All three episodes will then be available on BBC iPlayer after the first episode has aired.

How to watch The Pursuit of Love online from abroad

How to watch The Pursuit of Love online in the US

Viewers in the US will be able to watch the new period drama on Amazon Prime Video. The Pursuit of Love will also be available in Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Amazon.