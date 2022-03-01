'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 4 release date, drivers, trailer and everything we know

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 sees the Netflix documentary crew returning to pop the hood on one of the most dramatic F1 seasons to date.

As before, season 4 of Drive to Survive is poised to offer unprecedented behind-the-scenes access along with never-before-seen footage and interviews with the sport's biggest names.

Get ready to dive into Mercedes and Red Bull's intense race for the title as the docuseries blows the explosive 2021 F1 season wide open ahead of the next championship.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is one of the best Netflix documentaries, and since the 2021 F1 Championship was full of drama, this latest series promises to be unmissable.

Here's everything we know about Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4...

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 is the perfect way to build up your excitement for the forthcoming F1 Championship, as Netflix has confirmed the new series of Drive to Survive will launch on Netflix on Friday, March 11, 2022.

That's just one week before the 2022 F1 season gets underway in Bahrain.

How many episodes of 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' will there be?

Drive to Survive season 4 will be ten episodes long. You can see the official poster for the upcoming season which was unveiled when Netflix confirmed the release date below:

The official poster for 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

What will happen in 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 4?

The 2021 F1 Championship is sure to have provided the Drive to Survive crew with more than enough exciting moments for the new series. Camera crews were embedded with teams across the F1 calendar once again last year to capture reactions to some of the best (and worst) points of the season.

We expect the tense title race between Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen —which dominated the 2021 season right down to the very end—will play a huge part in the season's arc.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (right) missed out on a record-breaking 8th title win in 2021. (Image credit: Netflix)

However, Verstappen has previously gone on record to say he won't be participating in the show as he feels past seasons of the show have "faked rivalries" to make the sport appear more dramatic.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Verstappen said: "They faked a few rivalries which they don't really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.

"I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen", he added.

Is there a trailer for 'Drive to Survive' season 4?

Netflix has fuelled anticipation for Drive to Survive season 4 with a new teaser. The dramatic clip features the many drivers we can expect to see in the new series and recalls some of the most shocking moments from the 2021 F1 season, including Hamilton and Verstappen's terrifying crash at Monza.

Watch it below: