How to watch the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix F1 race online from anywhere in the world

Another week, another F1 race: Sunday, April 20 brings the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as part of the Middle Eastern stint of the F1 2025 season.

While geographically close to last week's Bahrain Grand Prix, the Saudi Arabian circuit is a whole different challenge —faster, tighter and far more unforgiving.

We've seen a range of winners so far over the four F1 2025 races, but McLaren Mercedes is leading the way in terms of teams. That could change in Saudi Arabia with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is a track known as the fastest in all the F1 GPs.

Here's how to watch all of the F1 2025 season in general, as this guide will focus on the latest race.

While the race itself is on Sunday, April 20, there will be practice races and qualifiers worth watching ahead of time. Here's everything you need to know so you can watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when it happens.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix F1 2025 race in the US

The official broadcaster for all F1 races in the US is ESPN, and that includes the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a whole host of options.

Coverage is split between the streaming service ESPN Plus, and the cable channels ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNews and ESPNU. The main ESPN channel isn't showing anything for the race, unlike most of the GPs.

The aforementioned streaming service costs $11.99 per month, and we've got an entire guide detailing F1 2025 on ESPN Plus so you know exactly what you're getting if you sign up, which I'd recommend checking out. It won't be showing the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix itself though some practices and other features will come through the app. Instead you'll need ESPN itself for the main event.

If you've cut the cord, a few live TV streaming services have the required ESPN channels:

DirecTV has ESPN and ESPN2 on its $64.99 Entertainment plan, and if you upgrade to the $84.99 Choice tier, you also get ESPNews and ESPNU. Hulu with Live TV, starting at $81.99, has all ESPN channels save ESPN3. Sling TV on its Orange plan, which costs you $45 per month, has ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. And Fubo has ESPN and ESPN2 on its $74.99 base plan, and upgrading to the $84.99 Elite plan gets you ESPNews and ESPNU too.

Now you have a way to watch the various ESPN channels (or, more likely, want to see which channels you actually need), let's take a look at the full schedule.

Firstly, if all you care about is the race: the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will air on the ESPN 2 cable channel, with ESPN Plus letting you track driver stats and stream from on-board cameras. Coverage begins at 12:55pm ET on Sunday, April 20 which is 9:55am PT.

Now here's the full schedule:

Friday, April 18:

Practice 1: ESPN2 at 9:25am ET/6:25am PT

Practice 2: ESPN2 at 12:55pm ET/9:55am PT

F1 Show: ESPN3 at 3:10pm ET/12:10pm PT

Saturday, April 19

Practice 3: ESPN2 at 9:25am ET/6:25am PT

Qualifying Pre-Show: ESPN3 at 12:10pm ET/9:10am PT

Qualifying: ESPNews and ESPN Plus at 12:55pm ET/9:55am PT

Sunday, April 20

Race : ESPN2 at 12:55pm ET/9:55am PT

: ESPN2 at 12:55pm ET/9:55am PT Checkered Flag: ESPN3 at 3 pm PT/midday ET

ESPNews will re-air the race at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT and at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on the same day.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix F1 2025 race in the UK

If you've just scrolled through the entire US streaming section and are worried it'll be that complex in the UK, don't worry: it's not. In the UK you simply need to sign up for Sky TV with Sky Sports to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Signing up via Essential TV (£35 per month) or Ultimate TV (£42) won't matter, as long as you get the Sky Sports add-on. The difference is that Ultimate TV has more TV channels, but it won't affect your sports viewing.

Coverage will largely be on the Sky Sports F1 channel, but some will be on Sky Sports Main Event too.

Here's the full Sky Sports schedule for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. I'll omit the 'Sky Sports' from each channel title to save time.

Friday, April 18

Practice 1: F1 at 2 pm

Practice 2: F1 at 5:45 pm

Saturday, April 19

Practice 3: F1 and Main Event at 2 pm

Qualifying: F1 at 5 pm

Sunday, April 20

Grand Prix Sunday: F1 at 4:30 pm

Race: F1 at 5:55 pm and Main Event at 6:30 pm

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix F1 2025 race in Australia

In order to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Australia, you'll need to sign up for either Kayo Sport, Foxtel or Foxtel Now, which will be airing the coverage.

These are all paid services but Kayo is airing the practice and qualifying races for free, and you can find the schedule below. You'll have to pay for the race itself though.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday, April 18

Practice 1: 2 pm

Practice 2: 5:45pm

Saturday, April 19

Practice 3: 2:05 pm

Qualifying: 5:10 pm

Sunday, April 20

Race: 4:30 pm

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix F1 2025 race everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, event, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race details

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track

(Image credit: FIA)

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Here's a look FIA's map of the track:

(Image credit: FIA)

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is mainly a street circuit, though some parts of it are permanent.

As you can probably guess by looking at the map, the Circuit has a reputation for being fast: it has several very long straight sections, and while it also has one of the highest turn counts of any F1 track, they're mostly gentle ones.

The full course has 27 turns and is 6.174km long, with racers completing 50 laps. It's one of the longest courses of the F1 calendar.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix racers and teams

Here's who's hitting the grid for the F1 2025 season: