Break Point: release date, trailer, tennis stars and all we know so far

Nick Kyrgios is just one of the stars set to appear in Netflix's newest sports show.

From the team behind Netflix's Drive to Survive comes Break Point a new sports docuseries set to serve up all the drama from the world of professional tennis.

Similar to how Formula 1: Drive to Survive guides us through the Formula 1 season, Break Point will see Netflix viewers following a new generation of tennis stars through one year of grueling competition.

We'll be going along for the journey and witnessing them take on the various tournaments from the 2022 season, all with the dream of being number one.

Along with charting their performance through Grand Slams and tournaments, we'll also be getting up close and personal with the players off the court, too. Here's everything we know about Break Point right now.

Break Point will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix from Friday, January 13, 2023, when the first half of the season will be released, with the second half following in June 2023.

How many episodes of Break Point are there?

Break Point's first season is 10 episodes long; five episodes will be released in January, with the remaining five following in the summer.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix dropped a teaser for Break Point on December 14, 2022, and it gives us an idea of the intensity and the highs (and lows) we can expect to see when the series arrives. Check it out here...

What's Break Point about?

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for Break Point:

"From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one.

"As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year of competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours.

"From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world."

Who will feature in Break Point?

Spanish pro Paula Badosa is one of the stars in focus in Break Point. (Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images )

Netflix has already confirmed the main Break Point lineup (opens in new tab):

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Paula Badosa

Matteo Berrettini

Taylor Fritz

Ons Jabeur

Nick Kyrgios

Casper Ruud

Aryna Sabalenka

Maria Sakkari

Ajla Tomljanovic

Along with these young stars, the show will also feature Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sloane Stephens, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Netflix has teased that Break Point will feature "revealing insights" from tennis legends such as Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick and John McEnroe.