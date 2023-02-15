Meet the Full Swing cast: all the golfers in the Netflix reality series

The world of golf is getting its own reality show with Netflix's Full Swing, which takes a look at the lives of some of the best professional golfers in the world, both on and off the course, during the 2022 PGA Tour season. But what do you need to know about all these different golfers that make up the Full Swing cast?

Here is a breakdown of all 14 golfers that have the spotlight on them across the eight episodes of Full Swing.

Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Joel Dahmen has been a PGA Tour pro since 2017, but unfortunately he has not yet had the same kind of success as many of his co-stars in Full Swing. Dahmen has one career win, which came in 2021. He is an example of the type of golf pro who has to continually grind to keep playing at this level. The question for Dahmen is, does he have the same kind of competitive edge as his peers?

Tony Finau

Tony Finau in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Tony Finau has been on the cusp of super stardom for a while now. The 33-year-old has multiple wins in his PGA Tour career and has been a part of two Ryder Cup teams, but has yet to win any of the four majors that would take him to the next level, which leaves the door open to questions about where he stands in the game. Fun fact, Finau comes from an athletic family, as he is cousins with NBA player Jabari Parker and former NFL player Haloti Ngata.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Matt Fitzpatrick is still one of the newcomers to the PGA Tour, only officially joining the league in 2020. But the analtyically-driven 28-year-old from England has made quite the early impression and had a big year in 2022 that is going to be highlighted on the docuseries.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson (right) (Image credit: Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Even if you don't regularly watch golf you may know Dustin Johnson, who has won two majors in his career, the US Open and the Masters, and is married to Paulina Gretzky. He is still seen as one of the best golfers in the world, but he sent shockwaves when he made the move to LIV Golf, which is to be a big part of the Full Swing narrative.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Brooks Koepka was once the most dominant golfer on Earth, winning four majors in the span of three years (2017-2019). However, Koepka has been battling injuries in recent years that have seen him take a stumble down the rankings. He is another golfer who was involved with the emergence of LIV Golf.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlory in Full Swing (Image credit: Netflix)

Once seen as the heir apparent to Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy has successfully gone from young phenom to one of the best golfers of his generation. He has 23 career wins on the PGA Tour, including four total majors. However, entering the 2022 season he hadn't won a major since 2014 and is still missing the Masters to complete the career grand slam. Is he able to change that?

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

One of the PGA Tour's rising stars, Collin Morikawa has made his name with two of his five career wins coming at the majors, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. Morikawa has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the official golf rankings.

Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Golf isn't just for Americans and those from the UK, as the game has a number of notable players from across the globe, including Joaquin Neimann, who hails from Chile. Niemann's 2022 season saw him make the move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, though he was playing well when he made the move as he is still ranked in the top 25.

Mito Pereira

(Image credit: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Another Chilean player, Mito Pereira joined the PGA Tour in 2021 but began to make some noise in the 2022 season. However, while Pereira had a number of highlights, his 2022 season reminds us that the difference between a good day on the golf course and a bad day can be miniscule.

Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ian Poulter is one of the veteran golfers being featured as part of Full Swing, as he is currently 47. Though he has been a prominent figure in the game for years and at one point ranked as high as No. 5 in the official world golf rankings, he is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. This provides a unique perspective to the other golfers on the show, including how he weighs the LIV Golf decision.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Perhaps no one had a bigger year on the PGA Tour in 2022 than Scottie Scheffler, as he went from a relative unknown to the top-ranked golfer in the world. We don't want to spoil his meteoric rise, so you're just going to have to watch Full Swing to learn more about the young golfer.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Jordan Spieth also had a quick rise in the ranks of golf, as he won back-to-back majors early in his career and then won a third just a couple of years later. Few have his skill when he is on, but his recent career has seen him be more up and down than in those early days. His friendship with fellow pro golfer (and Full Swing co-star) Justin Thomas is also a big part of Spieth's story.

Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala (Image credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The lone PGA Tour rookie to have a starring role in Full Swing is Sahith Theegala, though his amateur career had a number of noteworthy accomplishments, including winning the Haskins Award, the Ben Hogan Award and the Jack Nicklaus Award in 2020, three separate awards meant to honor the best collegiate golfer. How did he handle his first season in the pros?

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas in Full Swing (Image credit: Netflix)

Simply known as JT to many of his fans, Justin Thomas is a former No. 1 player in the official world golf rankings. 2022 was a big year for Thomas as he attempted to add another major to his career resume and had a number of memorable moments with his best rival and friend Jordan Spieth, including playing against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match.

Full Swing is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.