How to watch the PGA Tour 2023: live stream every golf tournament online

Golf fans certainly want to know how to watch every PGA Tour event, because the prolific series of championships features almost weekly fixtures. The PGA Tour schedule features 38 different tournaments in 2023, meaning there's plenty of golf to sink your teeth into if you're a fan.

However, watching the near weekly events can be a bit confusing as multiple networks and online streaming services provide live PGA Tour coverage. Well, that's where this article comes in — here's how to watch the PGA Tour online.

How to watch PGA Tour 2023 in the US

It's hard to move in the US without bumping your foot on a streaming service that'll air the PGA Tour; that is to say, it's playing on various services.

Various championships are playing on TV channels: The Golf Channel handles week day coverage of most golf tournaments throughout the year, though ESPN offers Thursday and Friday coverage of The Masters and the PGA Championship. Weekend coverage for all tournaments are either on NBC or CBS (we'll let you know which are on which below).

If you have these channels through traditional TV services, then you can watch each tournament with ease. But if not, several live TV streaming services get The Golf Channel, ESPN, NBC and CBS in one easy package. FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV (both $69.99 monthly) and YouTube TV ($64.99 monthly) provide all three channels over the internet. Sling TV, meanwhile, carries the Golf Channel, ESPN and NBC through its various packages (starting at $39.99 monthly).

A more affordable option is ESPN Plus, as the $9.99-per-month sports streaming service offers multiple streams of each tournament, with different feeds focusing on holes or golfers, making it a great pick if you don't need a whole live TV service.

CBS and NBC coverage of PGA Tour events are also going to be available to live stream on the networks' associated streaming services, Paramount Plus and Peacock.

How to watch PGA Tour 2023 in the UK

If you live in the UK, there's a simple one-stop shop for all your PGA Tour viewing, and that's going to be Sky Sports.

Various parts of PGA Tour tournaments air on the main Sky Sports channel, as well as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Channel, but luckily all three of those are included in the same streaming package.

You can see Sky's bundles here (opens in new tab), but your cheapest option is getting Sky TV, Netflix, Sky Sports and a Sky Stream streaming dongle for £44 monthly, a contract which lasts 18 months.

What you need to know about the PGA Tour 2023

What is the PGA Tour 2023 schedule? There are 38 PGA Tour tournaments taking place in 2023 . Here you can see the dates, the name of the tournament, the location it takes place and which channel is airing it in the US beyond The Golf Channel and ESPN.

Jan 5-8: Sentry Tournament of Champions — Kapalua Resort, Hawaii (NBC)

— Kapalua Resort, Hawaii (NBC) Jan 12-15: Sony Open in Hawaii — Waialae Country Club, Hawaii (NBC)

— Waialae Country Club, Hawaii (NBC) Jan 19-22: The American Express — PGA West, California (NA)

— PGA West, California (NA) Jan 25-28: Farmers Insurance Open — Torrey Pines, California (CBS)

— Torrey Pines, California (CBS) Feb 2-5: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — Pebble Beach Golf Links, California (CBS)

— Pebble Beach Golf Links, California (CBS) Feb 9-12: Waste Management Phoenix Open — TPC Scottsdale, Arizona (CBS)

— TPC Scottsdale, Arizona (CBS) Feb 16-19: Genesis Invitational — Riviera Country Club, California (CBS)

— Riviera Country Club, California (CBS) Feb 23-29: The Honda Classic — PGA National Resort & Spa, Florida (NBC)

— PGA National Resort & Spa, Florida (NBC) March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard — Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Florida (NBC)

— Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Florida (NBC) March 2-5: Puerto Rico Open — Grand Reserve Country Club, Puerto Rico (NA)

— Grand Reserve Country Club, Puerto Rico (NA) March 9-12: The Players Championship — TPC Sawgrass, Florida (NBC)

— TPC Sawgrass, Florida (NBC) March 16-19: Valspar Championship — Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, Florida (NBC)

— Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, Florida (NBC) March 22-26: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play — Austin Country Club, Texas (NBC)

— Austin Country Club, Texas (NBC) March 23-26: Corales Puntacana Champsionship — Corales Golf Glub, Dominican Republic (NA)

— Corales Golf Glub, Dominican Republic (NA) March 30-April 2: Valero Texas Open — TPC San Antonio (NBC)

— TPC San Antonio (NBC) April 6-9: The Masters — Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia (CBS)

— Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia (CBS) April 13-16: RBC Heritage — Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina (CBS)

— Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina (CBS) April 20-23: Zurich Classic of New Orleans — TPC Louisana, Louisiana (CBS)

— TPC Louisana, Louisiana (CBS) April 27-30: Mexico Open — Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta (CBS)

— Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta (CBS) May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship — Quail Hollow Club, North Carolina (CBS)

— Quail Hollow Club, North Carolina (CBS) May 11-14: AT&T Byron Nelson — TPC Craig Ranch, Texas (CBS)

— TPC Craig Ranch, Texas (CBS) May 18-21: PGA Championship — Oak Hill Country Club (CBS)

— Oak Hill Country Club (CBS) May 25-28: Charles Schwab Challenge — Colonial Country Club, Texas (CBS)

— Colonial Country Club, Texas (CBS) June 1-4: The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide — Muirfield Village Golf Club, Ohio (CBS)

— Muirfield Village Golf Club, Ohio (CBS) June 8-11: RBC Canadian Open — St. Georges Golf and Country Club, Canada (CBS)

— St. Georges Golf and Country Club, Canada (CBS) June 15-18: US Open Championship — The Los Angeles Country Club, California (NBC)

— The Los Angeles Country Club, California (NBC) June 22-25: Travelers Championship — TPC River Highlands, Connecticut (TBD)

— TPC River Highlands, Connecticut (TBD) June 29-July 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic — Detroit Golf Club, Michigan (TBD)

— Detroit Golf Club, Michigan (TBD) July 6-9: John Deere Classic — TPC Deere Run, Illinois (TBD)

— TPC Deere Run, Illinois (TBD) July 13-16: Barbasol Championship — Keene Trace Golf Club, Kentucky (TBD)

— Keene Trace Golf Club, Kentucky (TBD) July 13-16: Genesis Scottish Open — The Renaissance Club, Scotland (TBD)

— The Renaissance Club, Scotland (TBD) July 20-23: Barracuda Championship — Tahoe Mountain Club, California (TBD)

— Tahoe Mountain Club, California (TBD) July 20-23: The Open Championship — Royal Liverpool Golf Club, England (TBD)

— Royal Liverpool Golf Club, England (TBD) July 27-30: 3M Open — TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota (TBD)

— TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota (TBD) August 3-6: Wyndham Championship — Sedgefield Country Club, North Carolina (NA)

— Sedgefield Country Club, North Carolina (NA) August 10-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship — TPC Southwind, Tennessee (NA)

— TPC Southwind, Tennessee (NA) August 17-20: BMW Championship — Olympia Fields Country Club, Illionois (NA)

— Olympia Fields Country Club, Illionois (NA) August 24-27: Tour Championship — East Lake Golf Club, Georgia (NA)