How to watch LIV Golf: schedule, players and how to stream online

After causing a stir in the golf world with its inaugural season in 2022, LIV Golf is back for its 2023 season, which features more tournaments and, for the first time, a US TV network airing the tournament.

While the Saudi-backed LIV Golf has the stated mission of helping to grow the game with new audiences, billing itself as "golf, but louder," it is seen as a potential rival for the PGA Tour. That was covered a good bit in the Netflix reality series Full Swing.

But, aside from all the noise off the course, many golf fans just want to enjoy seeing some of the biggest names in the game compete. Here's everything you need to know about how to do that with this LIV Golf season.

How to watch LIV Golf

Watch LIV Golf in the US

LIV Golf is taking a big step this season, as it has landed a US TV deal to air its tournaments on The CW. Last season, LIV Golf was only available to stream online.

All three days of LIV Golf tournaments, including exclusively on Fridays, are available to watch on The CW app, which is available for free with no login. Then, Saturday and Sunday rounds are available to watch on traditional TV on The CW. Most traditional pay-TV providers include The CW as part of their channel lineup, as do live streaming TV services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Cut the cord entirely? DAZN is the streaming home for LIV Golf. This is actually still the easiest way for many golf fans outside of the US to watch LIV Golf tournaments.

Watch LIV Golf in the UK

There is no specific TV home for LIV Golf in the UK at this time, but golf fans can still watch it by subscribing to DAZN. The sports streaming service carries all three rounds of the tournament for UK subsccribers.

Watch LIV Golf from anywhere

If you're keen to watch LIV Golf but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch sporting events like LIV Golf and other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

2023 LIV Golf schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the 2023 LIV Golf season:

February 24-26: Mayakoba , El Camaleón Golf Course, Mexico

, El Camaleón Golf Course, Mexico March 16-19: Tuscon , The Gallery Golf Club, Arizona

, The Gallery Golf Club, Arizona March 31-April 2: Orlando , Orange County National, Florida

, Orange County National, Florida April 21-24: Adelaide , The Grange Golf Club, Australia

, The Grange Golf Club, Australia April 28-30: Singapore , Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore May 12-14: Tulsa , Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma

, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma May 26-28: DC , Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

, Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. June 30-July 2: Valderrama , Real Club Valderrama, Spain

, Real Club Valderrama, Spain July 7-9: London , Centurion Golf Club, UK

, Centurion Golf Club, UK August 4-6: Greenbrier , The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia

, The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia August 11-13: Bedminster , Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, N.J.

, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, N.J. September 22-24: Chicago , Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois

, Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois October 20-22: Miami , Trump National Doral, Florida

, Trump National Doral, Florida November 3-5: Jeddah, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf players and teams

Check out all of the players competing in LIV Golf this season. While there is an individual component to each tournament, there is also a team aspect. So here are all the players and the teams they are playing for this season:

Abraham Ancer (Stinger GC)

Richard Bland (Cleeks GC)

Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

Paul Casey (Crushers GC)

Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs GC)

Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC)

Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC)

Branden Grace (Stinger GC)

Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC)

Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

Dustin Johnson (4 Aces GC)

Matt Jones (Ripper GC)

Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)

Sihwan Kim (Iron Heads GC)

Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

Chase Koepka (Smash GC)

Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

March Leishman (Ripper GC)

Graeme McDowell (Cleeks GC)

Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC)

Jediah Morgan (Ripper GC)

Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC)

Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)

Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC)

Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs GC)

Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

Pat Perez (4 Aces GC)

Thomas Pieters (RangeGoats GC)

James Piot (HyFlyers GC)

Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC)

David Puig (Torque GC)

Patrick Reed (4 Aces GC)

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC)

Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)

Brandon Steele (HyFlyers GC)

Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC)

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)

Peter Uihlein (4 Aces GC)

Harold Varner III (RangeGoats GC)

Scott Vincent (Iron Heads GC)

Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC)

Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC)

Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks GC)

Matthew Wolff (Smash GC)

LIV Golf format

While LIV Golf is seen as a rival of the PGA Tour, the two professional golf leagues are not exactly the same. There are a few unique things about the LIV Golf format that are handy to know if you are checking it out for the first time.

First, a LIV Golf tournament only consists of three days, instead of the usual four of a PGA Tour event. Over those three days, the players play 54 holes, one round (18 holes) a day.

Rather than staggered tee times throughout the day, LIV Golf features a shotgun start, meaning that all players go off at the same time on different holes.

There are also two ways to win a LIV Golf tournament. The first is the same as the PGA Tour, where a single player wins based on having the lowest cumulative score across all three rounds. However, there is also a team aspect to it.

All 48 players are divided into 12 teams of four. Team scores are generated by combining the scores of players in each round. The team with the lowest cumulative score wins.

The other big difference is that there are not cuts in LIV Golf; all 48 players play all the entire tournament.

LIV Golf FAQs

When is the next LIV Golf tournament? The 2023 LIV Golf season tees off on Friday, February 24. The first event of the season takes place from the El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico.

Will LIV Golf players be able to play in the Masters? One of the big storylines from LIV Golf's inaugural season was the PGA Tour suspending or banning former members who left to join the Saudi-backed league. Right now, LIV Golf players do not receive world ranking points for playing in LIV tournaments, which can impact some of the players' ability to play in the four major golf tournaments, including the Masters. The Masters announced in December 2022 that they would be inviting eligible LIV Golf members to play in the 2023 tournament. That includes 16 players: past Masters champions Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Bubba Watson; major winners from the last five years Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith; and top 50 world ranked players as of the end of the 2022 golf season, which includes Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Joauqin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Harold Varner III. At this time it is unclear if LIV Golfers are going to be eligible for the other three majors in 2023: the PGA Championship, the US Open and the Open Championship.