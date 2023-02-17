Netflix's Full Swing driving fans crazy with one thing — 'the cut'

One of the best ways to remember something is repetition, but the Netflix docuseries Full Swing may have taken that strategy a bit too far. As many of the show's fans have pointed out on social media, things are getting out of hand with one idea in particular — the cut.

Full Swing comes from the same team that made Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and it basically is the golf version of that show. Fourteen professional golfers make up the Full Swing cast, who we follow both on and off the course to see what it's like for some of the game's best players, from those struggling with their game to fresh faces on the tour looking to make a name for themselves, during the 2022 PGA Tour season.

It's a fun series for golf fans to get rare access to the behind-the-scenes elements they don't get to see on weekly golf broadcasts. But the docuseries also wants to give those who may be new to golf a crash course in some of its basic components. This includes some of the scoring, the importance of the majors to all the players, why the emergence of LIV Golf was such a big thing and how the PGA Tour is different from the Saudi-backed startup league.

This is where the explanation of the cut comes in… over and over again. Full Swing explains very early on that in just about every PGA tournament, after the first two days, the top 65 to 70 players (and ties) get to move on in play in the final two rounds over the weekend. If you don't make it into that group, however, you don't get paid at all for the tournament.

The team behind Full Swing clearly wanted to make that an emphasis to add to the tension as we watch these players compete week in and week out to make sure they get to the weekend, as well as paint a clear picture between the PGA Tour and LIV, the latter of which does not have a cut. But the show continues to bring up the cut in almost every episode, often talking about it like it is the first time they're mentioning it.

As fans have been bingeing the show (it has been in the top five of most-watched Netflix shows in the US since its release), they can't help themselves but poke fun at this fact. We've rounded up some of our favorite social media reactions about it below.

Full Swing fans react to the constant mentioning of "the cut":

Can anyone tell me how the cut works on the PGA Tour? #FullSwing pic.twitter.com/g025yv9PZpFebruary 16, 2023 See more

If you don't understand "the cut" in golf, you should watch Full Swing on Netflix they explain it every 10 seconds 😞February 17, 2023 See more

If anyone is looking for a TV series where, in every episode, a different sports journalist explains the concept of a 36 hole cut in a golf tournament... #fullswingnetflix is the one for you! @maxhoma23 @netflix @McIlroyRory #FullSwingFebruary 16, 2023 See more

2.5 eps into Full Swing and it’s really good. I’m confused as to why in each of the eps they explain how the cut works. It’s not like someone is just like, “Oh, I only want to watch ep 3 of this show”February 15, 2023 See more

Full Swing: *describes how a PGA Tour cut works*Me: Yes, I know. Almost nobody who wants to watch this doesn’t know how a cut works.Full Swing: *proceeds to describe how a PGA Tour cut works basically every episode*Me: …February 16, 2023 See more

Full Swing drinking game for “if you miss the cut, you don’t get paid” to get hammeredFebruary 15, 2023 See more

All eight episodes of Full Swing are now available to watch on Netflix.