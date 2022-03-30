How to watch CODA: streaming and back in theaters

From Sundance hit to Oscar winner, CODA was one of the most acclaimed movies of 2021, including taking home the Best Picture prize at the Academy Awards. If it's recent win and the surrounding buzz about it has got you wondering how to watch CODA, we’ve got you covered right here.

CODA is the heart-warming story of a teenage girl who is a CODA, a child of deaf adults. As the only hearing individual in her family, she helps serve as a translator between her family and the rest of their community. However, she struggles with her dream of pursuing a career as a singer and staying to help out with her family’s fishing business.

The movie stars Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant. CODA won three Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay for writer/director Sian Heder.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch CODA.

How to watch CODA on Apple TV

CODA is an Apple TV original movie. This means that it’s available to stream exclusively through the Apple TV Plus streaming service, for which you need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber to access.

Apple TV Plus is a monthly subscription service, but it does offer free trials. Anyone can sign up for a seven-day free trial (pending you have not previously had a free trial for Apple TV Plus), but you can also get access to Apple TV Plus if you sign up for a one-month free trial of Apple One or three months if you purchase a new Apple device.

Apple TV Plus works with on any Apple device, as well as Samsung, LG, Vizio and Sony smart TVs; Roku devices; Amazon Fire TV devices; Google TV; PlayStation consoles; and Xbox consoles.

How to watch CODA in movie theaters

CODA has had a couple of brief runs in movie theaters when it was first released and then ahead of its Best Picture win, but it’s coming back yet again to the big screen. According to The Wrap , CODA will have another limited theatrical run in more than 600 US theaters starting on Friday, April 1.

All theater showings of CODA will have open captions for those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, per Apple.

To find out if and when CODA will be playing in a movie theater near you, check your local theaters’ websites or a resource like Fandango for showtimes. You can also look into movie theater subscription and membership deals to help make a trip to the movies, whether it’s for CODA or other movies, more affordable.

There was no indication for how long CODA’s current run in movie theaters would last.

Check out the trailer for CODA right here: