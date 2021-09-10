Apple TV Plus is offering its own way to help mark the somber 20th anniversary of the attacks of 9/11 with a filmed version of the uplifting Broadway production of Come from Away. The award-winning musical (seven Tony nominations in 2017, one win for Best Director), will be available to stream on Apple TV Plus starting Sept. 10.

Come from Away tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the town of Gander, Newfoundland after the flights into the U.S. are grounded on Sept. 11, 2001. Passengers and locals alike must process the events of that day, finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds they forge.

The live performance of Come from Away was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City in front of an audience of 9/11 survivors and frontline workers.

The cast includes multiple members of the original Broadway production, including Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren and Sharon Wheatley, as well as De’Lon Grant, Tony LePage, Emily Walton, Jim Walton and Paul Whitty.

Watch the trailer below.

Disney Plus notably saw massive viewership when it debuted a filmed production of the smash-hit Broadway musical Hamilton, featuring all the members of the original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos and Renée Elise Goldberry.

Come from Away does not have the same level of cultural recognition as Hamilton did, but Apple TV Plus is probably hoping to draw in theater fans and those looking for a way to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Read on below to find out how to stream Come from Away.

How to watch ‘Come from Away’ on Apple TV Plus

Come from Away will stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus, which means that to watch it you have to subscribe to Apple’s streaming service.

Apple TV Plus is available for a monthly subscription of $4.99, though a seven-day free trial is available to new subscribers. In addition, if you recently purchased an Apple product, you are eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV Plus.

When you have your Apple TV Plus account created, you can watch Come from Away — as well as other Apple TV Plus original content — on any Apple device, as well as smart TVs and streaming platforms, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, or PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.