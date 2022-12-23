Dear Edward — release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the emotional family drama

Dear Edward on Apple TV Plus brings the best-selling novel by Ann Napolitano (opens in new tab) to life. Leading the cast is 24 and Friday Night Lights star Connie Britton alongside Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling.

Written by Jason Katims, the man behind Friday Night Lights, the drama series tells the story of 12-year-old Edward Adler, played by newcomer Colin O’Brien, who survives a plane crash that kills everyone else on board, including his family.

Here’s everything we know about Dear Edward on Apple TV Plus…

The first three episodes of Dear Edward will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday February 3 2023, followed by a new episode every Friday until March 24. It's a 10-episode series.

Is there a trailer for Dear Edward?

There's no trailer for Dear Edward just yet but keep checking this page and we’ll update it if Apple release one.

Dear Edward plot

One summer morning 12-year-old Edward Adler (Colin O’Brien) boards a plane from Newark to LA with his parents and his older brother. But the plane crashes, killing his family and the other 183 passengers on board, with Edward the sole survivor. His story captures the world’s attention but Edward finds it impossible to carry on without his family and feels he will be forever tied to the plane and his fellow passengers. But then he makes a surprising discovery and starts to find purpose in a world where he’s lost everything. And in the aftermath of tragedy new friendships, romances and communities are formed.

Dear Edward cast

Connie Britton is Dee Dee

Connie plays a character called Dee Dee in the series, although we don’t yet know any details about her. Connie was a star of the show Friday Night Lights and also starred in the series Nashville. She’s also been in Luckiest Girl Alive, The White Lotus, Promising Young Woman, Bombshell and 24.

Taylor Schilling plays Lacey

Taylor is best known for her role as Piper Chapman in Orange is the New Black but has also appeared in Pam & Tommy, The Bite, Mercy and Monsterland.

Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling in Dear Edward. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Who else is starring in Dear Edward?

Newcomer Colin O’Brien leads the cast as Edward Adler. The ensemble cast of Dear Edward also includes Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins.

