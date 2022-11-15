Bad Sisters season 2: cast and everything we know so far

Bad Sisters season 2 is officially on the cards!

Just a few weeks after Sharon Horgan's Apple TV Plus-exclusive limited series Bad Sisters came to an end in October, it was confirmed that the Garvey sisters would be back for another round of their critically-acclaimed show which currently holds a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (opens in new tab)

In the announcement, star and executive producer Sharon Horgan said: "If you'd have told me three years ago that I'd be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I'd have said, 'Yeah, that sounds about right.'

"The response to our show has been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don't always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

Here's what we know about Bad Sisters season 2 right now.

Since the series' renewal was only just confirmed, we expect it will be some time before Bad Sisters season 2 hits our screens.

We'd wager that it won't be until late 2023 at the earliest before we see more episodes. If you're not already signed up, Apple TV Plus did just get a price increase (opens in new tab), meaning it now costs $6.99|£6.99 a month to tune in.

Bad Sisters season 2 cast

Whilst official casting information hasn't been revealed just yet, we'd expect to see all of the Garvey sisters returning for Bad Sisters season 2. That's because Sharon Horgan herself wrote that she was "so happy I get to jump in the Irish Sea with my girls again." in a post celebrating the news on Instagram.

So, expect Horgan to return alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle, and Eve Hewson to return. This also means that the stars who play their families are likely to be back.

If and when new stars are announced, we'll be sure to include them here.

What's the plot?

Since the central story of season 1 — the Garveys' plot to murder their fifth sister's dreadful husband, John Paul (played by Claes Bang) — was seemingly dealt with, it's difficult to predict what the second series will focus on just yet.

With the Garveys pledging to protect one another, perhaps we'll learn that the family has more than one dark secret hidden away that we've not learned just yet.

Is there a trailer?

There isn't, and since we've only just learned about the second season it seems like we'll be waiting a while before we see a trailer for Bad Sisters season 2. In the meantime, you can find the trailer for the first season below: