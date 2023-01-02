Slow Horses season 3: everything we know about the spy drama

Slow Horses continues to be a diamond in the rough for Apple TV Plus, as both critics and fans who watch the spy drama have little but high praise for the show (the first two seasons have a combined 97% "Fresh" score from critics and a 94% score from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab)). The good news is that there is more on the way with Slow Horses season 3.

The series is based on Mick Herron's series of novels centered around a group of disgraced MI5 agents who have been exiled to a place called Slough House, nicknamed "Slow Horses" and are led by the seemingly over-the-hill Jackson Lamb. However, Lamb and his Slow Horses are time and time again required to show they still are in the game with dangerous missions.

Here is everything that we know about Slow Horses season 3.

Just like they did at the end of season 1, the end of Slow Horses season 2 featured a teaser trailer for Slow Horses season 3, assuring fans that the next Slough House mission is well on its way. However, a specific premiere date for the new season was not given.

The gap between Slow Horses season 1 and Slow Horses season 2 was about seven months. So if a similar situation occurs with Slow Horses season 3, then we could be getting new episodes sometime in the late spring/summer of 2023. But the first two seasons were shot back-to-back, which helped with the quick follow-up. There was more of a gap between season 3, which could impact its release.

We'll update this page when info on the Slow Horses season 3 release date is officially announced.

Slow Horses season 3 plot

There are eight books in Herron's Slough House series, with season 1 and season 2 of the show being based on the first two books, Slow Horses (opens in new tab) and Dead Lions (opens in new tab). Slow Horses season 3 continues that tread as it is based on the third book from Herron, Real Tigers (opens in new tab).

Here is the synopsis of the Real Tigers book:

"When one of their own is kidnapped and held for ransom, the agents of Slough House must defeat the odds, overturning all expectations of their competence, to breach the top-notch security of MI5’s intelligence headquarters, Regent’s Park, and steal valuable intel in exchange for their comrade’s safety. The kidnapping is only the tip of the iceberg, however — the agents uncover a larger web of intrigue that involves not only a group of private mercenaries but the highest authorities in the Secret Service. After years spent as the lowest on the totem pole, the Slow Horses suddenly find themselves caught in the midst of a conspiracy that threatens not only the future of Slough House, but of MI5 itself."

Slow Horses season 3 cast

Gary Oldman leads Slow Horses as Jackson Lamb, the skilled spymaster exiled to Slough House but still as capable as ever, even if his appearance and attitude doesn't necessarily look like it. Oldman is an Oscar-winner best known for roles in The Professional, The Dark Knight and The Darkest Hour; he also has a role in one of the biggest new movies of 2023, Oppenheimer. Oldman has hinted that he may retire (opens in new tab) from acting when Slow Horses ends its run, but with season 3 and an already confirmed season 4 still to come (plus even more books they can continue to adapt), it's TBD on when that may be.

The other members of Slough House include Jack Lowden (Fighting With My Family) as River Cartwright, Saskia Reeves (Wolf Hall) as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar (Harlots) as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung (Waterloo Road) as Roddy Ho, Aimme-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders) as Shirley Dander and Kadiff Kirwan (This Is Going to Hurt) as Marcus Longridge.

Also back for season 3 are Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient) as Diana Taverner, Freddie Fox (The Great) as Spider Webb, Chris Reilly (The Feed) as Nick Duffy, Samuel West (All Creatures Great and Small) as Peter Judd and Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) as David Cartwright.

Apple TV Plus has not officially announced new additions to the Slow Horses cast.

Slow Horses season 3 trailer

We mentioned that Apple TV Plus tagged on a teaser trailer for Slow Horses season 3 at the end of the Slow Horses season 2 finale. Apple TV Plus has not officially released the trailer, but it has popped up online. Give it a watch right here:

How to watch Slow Horses

Whenever Slow Horses season 3 arrives, you are going to need an Apple TV Plus subscription to watch it as it plays exclusively on the streaming service. The good news is that Apple TV Plus is still among the cheapest paid streaming service options and offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers, as well as a three-month free subscription if you purchase a new Apple product.

If you want to catch up with Slow Horses seasons 1 and 2, then you can watch them all on Apple TV Plus as well.