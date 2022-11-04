All Creatures Great and Small season 4: cast, plot and everything we know

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 will once again follow the adventures of vet James Herriot.

The series has proved so popular that a fourth series was commissioned even before the third series aired.

Filming is due to start in Spring 2023, with the series to be shown later in the year.

Set in the Yorkshire Dales, it is based on a series of books by real-life vet Alf Wight, who wrote under the pen name James Herriot.

On the announcement of a third and fourth series, Jim Wight and Rosie Page, Wight’s children said: "For many years the books of James Herriot have provided a source of comfort to tens of thousands of people worldwide at difficult times in their lives. With this recent adaptation of his books, a new generation has been introduced to the joys of the Herriot stories.

"We are delighted that there are to be at least two more series of All Creatures Great and Small, and we are especially pleased that the same excellent actors and producers are to be involved."

The new series will see what happens to James and co following the outbreak of World War Two.

Here’s everything we know about All Creatures Great and Small season 4…

With filming taking place in early 2023, the new series will likely air on Channel 5 in the UK in autumn 2023. US viewers catching the show on PBS are likely to have to wait until early 2024.

What's the plot?

James and Helen finally tied the knot in series three, but what will be in store for them in the new series? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Well in the final scenes of the third series James and Tristan were seen queueing up to join the armed forces as World War Two started. Now the real life Alf Wight did serve in the Royal Air Force but not until 1942. So it would seem that the story will simply continue into 1940 with James and Tristan still in the Dales.

We’re sure Mrs Hall will once again be trying to keep everything ship shape. While no doubt the new war will bring back bad memories for Siegfried of his time in World War One.

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 cast

All the main cast are likely to return. James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) continue married life. There will be more disputes between Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) and his older brother Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West).

Plus Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) returns. While Miranda star Patricia Hodge continues as eccentric dog owner Mrs Pumphrey — the role played in the first series by the late Diana Rigg.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet.