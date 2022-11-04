All Creatures Great and Small season 4: cast, plot and everything we know
All Creatures Great and Small season 4 sees our hero in war times.
All Creatures Great and Small season 4 will once again follow the adventures of vet James Herriot.
The series has proved so popular that a fourth series was commissioned even before the third series aired.
Filming is due to start in Spring 2023, with the series to be shown later in the year.
Set in the Yorkshire Dales, it is based on a series of books by real-life vet Alf Wight, who wrote under the pen name James Herriot.
On the announcement of a third and fourth series, Jim Wight and Rosie Page, Wight’s children said: "For many years the books of James Herriot have provided a source of comfort to tens of thousands of people worldwide at difficult times in their lives. With this recent adaptation of his books, a new generation has been introduced to the joys of the Herriot stories.
"We are delighted that there are to be at least two more series of All Creatures Great and Small, and we are especially pleased that the same excellent actors and producers are to be involved."
The new series will see what happens to James and co following the outbreak of World War Two.
Here’s everything we know about All Creatures Great and Small season 4…
All Creatures Great and Small season 4 release date
With filming taking place in early 2023, the new series will likely air on Channel 5 in the UK in autumn 2023. US viewers catching the show on PBS are likely to have to wait until early 2024.
What's the plot?
Well in the final scenes of the third series James and Tristan were seen queueing up to join the armed forces as World War Two started. Now the real life Alf Wight did serve in the Royal Air Force but not until 1942. So it would seem that the story will simply continue into 1940 with James and Tristan still in the Dales.
We’re sure Mrs Hall will once again be trying to keep everything ship shape. While no doubt the new war will bring back bad memories for Siegfried of his time in World War One.
All Creatures Great and Small season 4 cast
All the main cast are likely to return. James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) continue married life. There will be more disputes between Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) and his older brother Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West).
Plus Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) returns. While Miranda star Patricia Hodge continues as eccentric dog owner Mrs Pumphrey — the role played in the first series by the late Diana Rigg.
Is there a trailer?
Sadly not yet.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
