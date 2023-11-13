All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2023: cast, plot and everything we know

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2023 promises to be a dramatic affair as we await Helen and James's baby — don't worry Helen, Siegfried has offered to deliver it!

Yes, the festive episode will carry on the story from the end of All Creatures Great and Small season 4 and with James away at war there promises to be plenty of drama.

Hopefully, we might also get an update on what Tristan has been up to. Tristan has been away at war and hasn't been a part of the recent series.

It's one of many Christmas TV highlights this year and here's everything we know…

We know there will be snow in the Christmas episode (Image credit: Channel 5)

Channel 5 normally airs the All Creatures Christmas special just before Christmas Day itself, so we suspect again it won’t actually be on Christmas Day. But we will update this article when we know. US viewers will have to wait until 2024 before it airs.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2023 plot

At the end of the series, Helen had feared that she had lost the baby after an incident on the family farm, but thankfully she's ok. She's now back at Skeldale with Siegfried and Mrs Hall, who decided to stay put and not to head off to the Lakes with Gerald.

Might Siegfried finally wake up to the fact that Mrs Hall could be the one? Or will he just carry on being a bit grouchy? Knowing Siegfried we'd go with the latter, but the fact Mrs Hall is still there gives us hope of perhaps a kiss under the mistletoe for the pair.

James is now in the RAF, just as the real-life James Herriot was. In a short clip, below, of the Christmas special James is seen calling Helen from where he's training to be a pilot. "They’re transferring me to Brize Norton to start bomber training," smiles James. Helen, clearly not impressed by the prospect of her husband being in danger, replies: "So when you finish your training you'll be flying over there (Germany)?”

Meanwhile, in another scene, we see Helen tell Mrs Hall she doesn't think she's ready for a baby. “Well, neither did any of the women who came before you, and yet here we all are," replies Mrs Hall. And, in possibly Helen’s worst nightmare, Siegfried says he’d be "happy" to deliver the baby if things got desperate. Clearly, Helen’s hoping that day never comes! "Not one of your best ideas," scolds Mrs Hall.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here it is…

What would Christmas be without an #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall Special? More details to be announced soon... 🎄 pic.twitter.com/ziRysOwLiUNovember 13, 2023 See more

Cast

Nicholas Ralph is back as James, who's looking smart in his RAF uniform. Rachel Shenton returns as Helen, alongside Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall. Further casting will be announced nearer the time.