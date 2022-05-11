Slow Horses season 2: trailer, cast and everything we know about the spy series

If you’ve watched the full first season of Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus you got a nice surprise at the end of it with the trailer for Slow Horses season 2. This obviously leads fans of the series to believe that a return to Slough House is going to be happening sooner rather than later.

Slow Horses was well received by critics and audiences, with the series receiving a 94% from the former and an 87% from the latter, per Rotten Tomatoes ; you can check out What to Watch's review of Slow Horses here. It’s been part of a recent string of well received new series from Apple TV Plus in the first half of 2022, which also includes Severance, The After Party and Pachinko, to go along with Apple TV Plus’ flagship series, Ted Lasso.

What’s next for the Slough House team? Here is everything we know about Slow Horses season 2.

Though the end of season 1 showed the trailer, it did not include a premiere date for Slow Horses season 2. All promotional materials from Apple TV Plus so far just say that the new season is "coming soon."

That’s a one size fits all kind of description, so your guess is as good as mine. Even so, the fact that a season 2 trailer was ready to go is rare and hints at a quick turnaround, at the very least compared to other shows that sometimes take a year or more to release new episodes.

Slow Horses season 2 trailer

Having already mentioned it a few times, without further adieu, here is the trailer for Slow Horses season 2:

Slow Horses Season 2 | Sneak PeekWhat will happen when Jackson Lamb and his crew actually have something to do? New season coming soon. #SlowHorses pic.twitter.com/Ik3d6hf0EgMay 6, 2022 See more

Some things of note, there are actually going to be some daylight scenes after season 1 almost entirely took place over the course of a single night. Also, Lamb and Cartwright brought up Moscow rules a number of times in the first season, now it looks like they’re going to face off against someone who follows those rules exclusively.

What is the Slow Horses season 2 plot?

Slow Horses is based on Mick Herron’s Slough House series of spy novels, which focus on a group of disgraced MI5 agents that form an unlikely team when it comes to saving the day. Season 1 was based on the first book, Slow Horses.

Apple TV Plus has not released an official synopsis for Slow Horses season 2, but in the trailer we hear the phrase "dead lions," which just so happens to be the title of Herron’s second book in the series. Here is the synopsis for the Dead Lions book:

"The disgruntled agents of Slough House, the MI5 branch where washed-up spies are sent to finish their failed careers on desk duty, are called into action to protect a visiting Russian oligarch whom MI5 hopes to recruit to British intelligence. While two agents are dispatched on that babysitting job, though, an old Cold War-era spy named Dickie Bow is found dead, ostensibly of a heart attack, on a bus outside of Oxford, far from his usual haunts.

"But the head of Slough House, the irascible Jackson Lamb, is convinced Dickie Bow was murdered. As the agents dig into their fallen comrade’s circumstances, they uncover a shadowy tangle of ancient Cold War secrets that seem to lead back to a man named Alexander Popov, who is either a Soviet bogeyman or the most dangerous man in the world. How many more people will have to die to keep those secrets buried?"

Slow Horses season 2 cast

Again, technically Apple TV Plus hasn’t released who is part of the Slow Horses season 2 cast, but we get a pretty good idea from the trailer.

Of course, leading the way is Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb. Lamb started out as the boss who epitomized Slough House’s who-gives-a-crap attitude, but we saw throughout season 1 that he is still a capable spy. He seems more ready to get back into the game in season 2, but he still has his trademark put-downs ready to go. Oldman has been acting since the '80s, and while he still has Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer coming up, the Oscar-winner recently said that he is considering retirement after Slow Horses ends its run (whenever that may be).

The rest of the Slow Horses are also back, including Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper and Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho.

Other season 1 characters set to return are Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner and Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright. Plus, if our eyes didn’t deceive us, in the trailer it looks like Freddie Fox’s Spider Webb and Olivia Cooke’s Sid Baker may also make appearances (again, can’t say for sure).

As far as new characters, Rade Serbedzija (Taken 2, The Blacklist) looks to be playing the antagonist of the new season, the dangerous Russian that has come to make trouble in London.

How to watch Slow Horses

All of Slow Horses season 1 is now exclusively available to watch on Apple TV Plus. Season 2 will also only be available to Apple TV Plus subscribers. This means that if you want to watch Slow Horses you need to sign up for Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus is available in the US, UK and many other global markets. It has a monthly subscription fee, but a seven-day free trial is available for any new subscriber or a three-month free trial is available for anyone who buys a new Apple product.