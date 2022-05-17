All Creatures Great and Small season 3: cast, plot, and everything we know

All Creatures Great and Small season 3 will be a big one for Helen and James.

All Creatures Great and Small season 3 is on its way, which is great news for fans of the feel-good drama series.

The revival has been an enormous worldwide hit, so it’s little surprise that there are more episodes coming. It will again follow the adventures of young vet James Herriot.

Set in the Yorkshire Dales during the 1930s, it is based on a series of books by real-life vet Alf Wright, who wrote under the pen name James Herriot.

The third series has already started filming. Here’s everything we know…

All Creatures Great and Small season 3 is expected to air on Channel 5 in late 2022. This, though, has still to be officially confirmed. It will then be released at a later date in the US.

Samuel West, who plays veterinary surgeon Siegfried Farnon in the show, revealed the news that filming was starting back in March. He tweeted: "Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus bawb ["Happy St. David's Day everyone" in Welsh] / And happy first day of meteorological Spring, all.

"And WHITE RABBITS, from #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall (mostly small). We start filming Series 3 tomorrow."

Who's in the cast?

All the main cast are expected to return. James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) are finally an item of course. We expect more disputes between Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) and his older brother Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) — although we know how much they love each other really!

Plus the wonderful Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) is back. While Miranda star Patricia Hodge continues as eccentric dog owner Mrs Pumphrey — the role played in the first series by the late Diana Rigg.

What’s the plot? Contains spoilers!

The opening two series of All Creatures have been about whether James and Helen would get together or not. It was touch and go, especially when Helen almost married another man!

However, photos taken during the filming of the new series appear to confirm that James and Helen get married in All Creatures Great and Small season 3! Yep, snaps have appeared in the papers of the happy couple getting hitched.

Producer Ben Vanstone told The Mirror: "In season three, Helen and James have become engaged, so I think it’s fair to say there may be a marriage on the horizon, perhaps. It's 1939, so it will come as no surprise that war is looming and that will increasingly cast a shadow over our characters’ lives.

"Ultimately, our show is about Darrowby and the world of the Yorkshire Dales and the farmers within it."

Is there a trailer?

Sadly, not yet.