Fingernails: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the sci-fi movie

Fingernails on Apple TV Plus stars Jessie Buckley as Anna and Riz Ahmed as Amir.

Fingernails is a new movie coming to cinemas before arriving on Apple TV Plus in Autumn 2023, with The Lost Daughter’s Jessie Buckley as the lead star. The film questions whether science can really determine true love.

Set in an alternate universe, where controversial technology can tell by a person’s fingernail whether or not they are in love, Jessie plays Anna, who has some serious doubts.

She’s been scientifically proven to be a perfect match with her boyfriend Ryan (Shameless star Jeremy Allen White) but takes a job at the love testing institute to assuage her concerns. There she meets senior instructor Amir (Riz Ahmed) and feels a spark with him that she doesn’t get with Ryan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie Fingernails so far…

Fingernails will be arriving on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 3, 2003, although the film had its world premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023.

It was also screened at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The movie is scheduled to have a limited cinema release on October 27, 2023, prior to streaming on Apple TV Plus on November 3.

Is there a trailer for Fingernails?

While there's no official trailer for the movie yet, you can watch a short clip of Fingernails below...

It's just a feeling. Try to hold it in. Enjoy this first look at Fingernails, a new Apple Original Film starring Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White, and Riz Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/fU7dnDiUDpAugust 29, 2023 See more

Fingernails plot

Fingernails is set in a world where a machine can tell from the composition of a couples’ fingernails whether they are truly in love, Anna (Jessie Buckley) takes a job at the Love Institute, where the technology is operated.

She’s been proven to be an ideal match with her long-term boyfriend Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) but has been experiencing doubts and wants to improve things between them.

But soon Anna finds herself feeling attracted to the institute’s senior instructor Amir (Riz Ahmed). Can a machine really tell whether a couple are destined for one another?

Fingernails cast — Jessie Buckley as Anna

Jessie Buckley came second in the BBC1 talent show series I’d Do Anything. She’s since gone on to star in the 2022 movie Men, plus War & Peace, The Woman in White, Chernobyl, Taboo, The Lost Daughter and Fargo. She’ll also be appearing in the upcoming David Copperfield.

Jessie Buckley in Men. (Image credit: A24)

Riz Ahmed as Amir

Riz Ahmed plays Amir, who works at the institute. He’s previously been in Dead Set, Four Lions, Rogue One, Mogul Mowgli and The OA.

Riz Ahmed plays Amir in Fingernails. (Image credit: Getty)

Behind the scenes and more on Fingernails

Fingernails is created by director/writer/producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed Apples. Fingernails is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner.

In addition to Nikou, Fingernails is produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini for Dirty Films and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment.

The film is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, Alison Cohen and Ashley Fox, alongside Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.