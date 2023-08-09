Still Up: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy series

Dubbing it an "almost" romantic comedy, Apple TV Plus is bringing the new series Still Up to subscribers as part of the 2023 fall TV lineup. Will it be the next critically acclaimed Apple TV Plus hit?

The streaming service has been on a good run as of late, with Ted Lasso season 3, Silo, Platonic, Swagger season 2, Hijack, Physical season 3 and Foundation season 2 among its more recently acclaimed original series. It also has a number of highly anticipated premieres coming in the fall, including The Changeling, The Morning Show season 3 and Lessons in Chemistry.

Can Still Up keep the streak going? Before we find out, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming TV series.

The first two episodes of Still Up are set to premiere on Friday, September 22, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

There are going to be eight episodes total in this first season. After September 22, one episode will be released every Friday on the streaming service, meaning Still Up will conclude its run on Friday, October 27.

Still Up plot

Created by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, Still Up follows a pair of insomniac friends who converse late into the night, willing to share everything except their feelings for each other. Here is the official synopsis for the series:

"Living on opposite sides of London (Lisa with her 5-year-old daughter, and her partner, Veggie, Danny on his own) these unlikely 30-something friends have forged a unique bond by opening up to one another in the middle of the night. Each episode takes place over the course of one night. Danny and Lisa’s intimate but remote chats continue no matter what’s going on for them in their respective lives. In an atmosphere of insomnia that veers between hazy and heightened, we explore through them a strange, night-time, limbo world most of us never see because we’re tucked up in bed."

Still Up cast

Craig Roberts in Still Up (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Playing the leads of Lisa and Danny are Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, respectively. Thomas is best known for her time on The Good Doctor, where she played Dr. Claire Browne, but she has also starred in Suspect, Small Axe and Lovesick. Roberts, meanwhile, previously starred in Submarine, 22 Jump Street and Red Oaks; Still Up is actually his first TV/movie role since 2019.

The rest of the cast is filled out by Blake Harrison (World on Fire, The Great), Lois Chimmiba (The Outlaws, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe), Luke Fetherston (Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, Almost Never) and Rich Fulcher (Black Mirror, Disenchantment).

Still Up trailer

No trailer for Still Up has been shared as of yet. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

How to watch Still Up

As an Apple TV Plus original series, Still Up is going to be available exclusively to Apple TV Plus subscribers. If you want to sign up for the streaming service to watch this or any of its other series, a monthly subscription runs you $6.99/£6.99, but you can get an Apple TV Plus free trial to see if you like it before committing to a monthly plan.